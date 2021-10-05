Goodman Mosele Avoids Training With Bafana Bafana Due to an Anxiety Attack

Goodman Mosele was expected to enjoy his first call up to Bafana Bafana but things did not go according to plan

According to reports, Mosele has suffered from an anxiety attack and this led to him not pitching for training

Jesse Donn from SuperSport United has been called up to take Mosele's place as Mzansi wishes him a speedy recovery

When you receive your first call up to the national team, it's a moment to rejoice as a big achievement has been made. Orlando Pirates' Goodman Mosele was called up to Bafana Bafana for the first time but he pulled out at the last minute.

Mosele did not pitch for Bafana Bafana training ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia. Many wondered why the young player snubbed the call-up but SABC sport journalist Thabo Mosia clarified why. He tweeted:

"Goodman has been found. Apparently, the boy suffered an anxiety attack, due to long-standing confidence issues. Maybe the club/SAFA will release an official statement later. Mosele had actually tested for Covid and was preparing to go into camp when the attack happened."

Goodman Mosele apparently suffered an anxiety attack before he had to report for training. Image: @Makonco_M

Source: Twitter

This caused a lot of confusion as coach Hugo Broos said Mosele had "absconded". Fans all over Mzansi are concerned about the Orlando Pirates player's mental health.

Meanwhile, SowetanLIVE reported that SuperSport United midfielder Jesse Donn has been called up in Mosele's place and joined the squad immediately after being summoned.

Hugo Broos, who is aiming for a six-point haul against Ethiopia, was forced to make another change as Mamelodi Sundowns defender Mosa Lebusa withdrew due to a muscular ailment. Luke Fleurs, a SuperSport player, took Lebusa's place.

Mosele could not be reached for comment because he did not pitch for camp, according to Broos.

Fortune Makaringe puts too much pressure on his performance

In other Orlando Pirates news, Briefly News reported that former player Benson Mhlongo says that Fortune Makaringe needs to work for the interests of the club and not for himself. Mhlongo also requested that the player gets some more support from his superiors.

So far, Makaringe has only made two appearances in the PSL for Orlando Pirates and he is currently in his third season with the club, which is not an indication of a player who is adapting to his role.

Mhlongo thinks that the current interim co-coach Fadlu Davids will have a better understanding of Makaringe and help him since they both worked together previously at Martizburg United, Goal reports.

