South Africans will now be subjected to a TV levy for the devices they use despite not accessing SABC content

The SABC wants to introduce the levy to combat the struggles of having to collect TV licence payments

According to the SABC, the new fee would provide reductions and exemptions to retirees and the poor

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has reaffirmed its intention to abandon the old TV licence model in favour of a new public media tax in South Africa.

The new TV levy would be charged in accordance with the devices being used and would be applicable to all businesses and households. Devices include cellphones and Television sets.

This means that if an individual has the means to access SABC content they would be charged despite not watching or consuming the national broadcaster's content at all, according to BusinessTech.

SABC told Parliament that the current TV licence model that is only applicable to people who own a TV set is not up to date and will it a bit more complicated for the public broadcaster to collect fees.

The SABC also noted that with advancements in technology, people now have the means to access content from any device. The SABC says pensioners and the indigent will be afforded discounts and exemptions under the new levy.

The national broadcaster has been struggling to collect TV licence payments from South Africans in recent years. In 2017, the SABC had to write off approximately R17.7 billion of TV licence debt from South Africans who had not made payments, according to Channel24.

SABC and SA Gov make TV licence rescue plan, want to eliminate, R17.7 billion in debt needs to be recovered

Briefly News previously reported 82% of South Africans are in arrears for TV licences, which has created a debt worth R17.7 billion. The South African government is working with the SABC on an amnesty plan to eliminate the outstanding debt.

The purpose of the amnesty plan is to accept that the debt will not be recovered and to write it off. There will also be an opportunity for new households to register for a TV licence.

Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, the minister of communications and digital technologies, said that individuals have TV licence debts that are too large to realistically expect them to be repaid.

