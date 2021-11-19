King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo cut a happy figure as the EFF handed him the keys to a new Mercedes-Benz

The party has now disclosed that it did not fail to disclose its donors in line with the Political Party Funding Act

The EFF claims to have good relationships with service providers, enabling it, among other things, to gift the King

Most South Africans have expressed skepticism online and have taken to social media to express varying views

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - With speculation seemingly rife around the Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF)'s lavish gift to AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo, the party on Friday denied claims it failed to declare its funding sources.

The allegations against the party come following the release of the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC)'s Second Quarter Disclosure Report, which looked into donations received by political parties in the period from July to September 2021.

The EFF claims to have good relationships with service providers. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

In line with the Political Party Funding Act 6 of 2018, political parties are required to disclose donations above the R100 000 threshold to the IEC.

According to the Presidency at the start of the year, the Act, which came into effect on 1 April, is a historic development for transparency and accountability in the country as it regulates public and private funding of political parties.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Not withholding transparency

Addressing the media, the EFF's treasurer-general Omphile Maotwe rubbished claims that the party had chosen not to disclose its funding sources, according to a News24 report.

"The Act is different from the SARS Act. The latter states that parties ought to make declarations only in instances where an amount above the threshold is received from a single donor," said Maotwe.

On the question of King Dalindyebo's luxurious R1.8 million gift – a brand new Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe SUV – Maotwe said the party's "good relationships with our service providers" ensured that it was possible, IOL reported.

She credited the same reason for the EFF's ability to acquire the new Winnie Mandela House in Johannesburg for its headquarters.

Good relationships with service providers

"That building was acquired even before I became the treasurer-general. It was an old building that we renovated [after taking a short-term loan]," added Maotwe, citing the EFF's good relationships with service providers.

"We've established relationships with our service providers ... Through a financial provider, we achieved an agreement because we needed to restore the dignity to our king, and we are paying for it," she said.

While the party was reportedly not the recipient of donations over R100 000 during the first and second quarter, Maotwe stated they had received substantial donations in the period from October to November, which it intends to declare to the IEC as part of the Third Quarter Disclosure Report.

Ordinary citizens had varying reactions to the news. However, an overwhelming majority were skeptical whether the EFF was indeed being transparent regarding their dealings.

Keen online observers not convinced

Briefly News looks at some reactions from social media users below.

@Ayanda1Africa wrote:

"Even if it's true, how is EFF leadership gonna pay back the loanThinking face Because they're unemployed as far as I know."

@MeahTondole said:

"Where is the proof? Or is it from the looted VBS? A lot of poor people would have benefited from it if houses were built or food parcels for the millions of people who are starving. But anyway let me mind my own business."

@Inako26117938 added:

"Ohky no problem then show us Leyo loan whats taking so long to disclose that loan."

IEC reveals Ramaphosa's R366k ANC donation, while Motsepe contributed over R5m

In related news, Briefly News recently reported that the Second Quarter Disclosure Report has revealed that ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa to his financially constrained party in the lead-up to the municipal elections.

The report, released by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) on Thursday, took into account donations received by political parties in the period from July to September 2021.

Ramaphosa's donations of R200 000 and R166 000 on August 30 merely scratched the surface compared to his mining magnate brother-in-law Patrice Motsepe, who reportedly contributed over R5 million to the ANC's cause, News24 reported.

African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) Limited, Motsepe's mining company, made a total donation of R5 853 969.

Source: Briefly.co.za