The ANC has disclosed receiving donations totaling an amount of more than R22 million in the lead-up to the municipal elections

The IEC released its Second Quarter Disclosure Report looking into donations received by political parties

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa donated R366 000 to his party, while Patrice Motsepe contributed over R5 million

The donations came amid the ANC's reported financial crises, which has seen it failing to pay its employees

The Second Quarter Disclosure Report has revealed that ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa made two donations amounting to R366 000 to his financially constrained party in the lead-up to the municipal elections.

The report, released by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) on Thursday, took into account donations received by political parties in the period from July to September 2021.

Ramaphosa's donations of R200 000 and R166 000 on August 30 merely scratched the surface compared to his mining magnate brothers-in-law Patrice Motsepe, who reportedly contributed over R5 million to the ANC's cause, News24 reported.

African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) Limited, Motsepe's mining company, made a total donation of R5 853 969.

In its declaration per the Political Party Funding Act, which requires all registered political parties to disclose donations above the R100 000 threshold to the IEC, the ANC declared receiving R22 619 969.

With its R15 million, the Chancellor House Trusts, a company managing investments in the mining, engineering, and energy sectors, among others, and does business on behalf of the ANC, was its biggest donor.

The donations came amid the governing party's hugely publicised financial crises, which has mainly seen it failing to pay its staff for over three months, according to TimesLIVE.

After reportedly suspending their strike action in September, employees have again taken to voicing their dissatisfaction with the organisation by staging lunch-time pickets at all ANC offices on Monday.

The workers, noting their grievances, said the party was able to raise money to fund its election campaign but that its leadership was failing to engage them.

Briefly News understands that employees want the party's leadership to provide them with a clear and reliable timeline of when their salaries could be paid in full.

