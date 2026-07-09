“It’s Really Worth It”: Mzansi Stunned as Instagram Video Exposes SA’s Most Expensive Bank Accounts
- A South African Instagram user ranked the five bank accounts charging the highest monthly fees
- Standard Bank Private Banking came out on top, costing customers R5,880 every single year
- Mzansi compared these costs to Capitec, which only charges R7.50 every month to bank
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South Africans are talking about a new Instagram video ranking the priciest bank accounts in Mzansi. InstagUser Jandre Debeer posted the breakdown on 9 July 2026, comparing five major banks. The clip laid out exactly how much premium banking eats into a yearly salary.
Breaking down the fees
Nedbank’s MiGoals Premium account sat at number five, costing R250 a month to keep. Over a year, that account holder pays out about R3,000 in fees alone. Absa’s Premium Banking account followed at R255 monthly, charged before any transactions happen.
Standard Bank’s Prestige account took third place, priced at R260 every month. Customers need a monthly income of R25,000 just to qualify for it. FNB’s Premier account landed in second, costing members R275 a month to hold. That totals R3,300 a year, spent entirely on keeping the account open. Standard Bank Private Banking claimed the top spot at R490 monthly. That account alone costs R5,880 a year, purely in banking fees.
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How South Africans responded
Comments under the post showed a divide between frustration and loyalty to certain banks. Many pointed out that Capitec charges just R7.50 a month for basic banking. Over a year, that only comes to R90, a fraction of premium costs.
Some defended their premium accounts, saying the fees bring real value back. One commenter said Standard Bank refunded money stolen from their account within a week. Another admitted they pay for private banking without knowing all their benefits.
Watch the ranking in the Instagram clip here.
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Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za