Social media users were misled by a circulating clip alleging violence involving foreign nationals in Mayfair, but the footage has since been confirmed as outdated

The Gauteng police clarified that the video dates back to 2021 and is unrelated to any current incidents in the area

Officials have cautioned against the spread of unverified content that may incite fear and community division

The viral video (left) has been flagged as fake news. Images:@ZaNewsFlash/X and Karl Tapales

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - A video circulating widely on social media platforms, which allegedly shows Somali nationals “fighting back” against South Africans in Mayfair, Johannesburg, has been confirmed to be misleading and not linked to any recent incident.

The clip was shared alongside claims that foreign nationals were attacking and driving South Africans out of the area. However, law enforcement authorities in Gauteng have since clarified that the footage is outdated and unrelated to current events.

Police clarify origin of the video

The South African Police Service in Gauteng has acknowledged the circulation of the video and confirmed that it does not depict a recent confrontation in Mayfair, a suburb in Johannesburg.

According to police verification, the footage dates back to 2021 and was recorded during a looting-related protest at the time. It has no connection to any current violence or community clashes involving foreign nationals in the area.

Authorities stressed that the re-emergence of old footage, framed as breaking news, has contributed to unnecessary panic and confusion.

Misinformation risks flagged

Officials warned that the spread of unverified and recycled content can inflame tensions between communities and potentially incite violence. They emphasised that social media users must take responsibility before sharing sensitive or inflammatory material.

The Gauteng police also reiterated that misleading narratives about nationality-based violence are particularly harmful, as they can deepen xenophobic tensions and disrupt public order.

Verification confirms no recent incident

Independent verification by fact-checking efforts, including regional monitoring groups such as Africa Check, supports the police assessment that the video is old footage and not evidence of any current attack or expulsion of South African residents.

The clip has been misrepresented online, with context removed to suggest a false narrative of ongoing conflict in Mayfair.

See video from Africa Check here:

Public urged to verify before sharing

Authorities are urging members of the public to avoid sharing unverified content and to rely on credible sources for information. Citizens are encouraged to report criminal activity directly through official channels such as the SAPS Crime Stop line or verified reporting platforms.

Authorities continue to caution against the dangers of misinformation, particularly in sensitive social contexts where false narratives can escalate tensions unnecessarily.

The South African Police Services have asked the public to be careful to not pread misinformation. Image: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

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Source: Briefly News