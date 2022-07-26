MacG used his most recent podcast episode to express his thoughts on the state of politics in Mzansi

According to the podcaster, Mzansi should reconsider how they vote and why they elect the people they do

Netizens have flocked to the internet to applaud MacG's approach to analysing Mzansi politics even dubbing him "Mzansi smartest podcaster"

Netizens have been praising controversial podcaster MacG following the release of the latest episode of Podcast and Chill. This comes after MacG dived deeply into Mzansi's political issues, earning him the nickname "Mzansi's smartest podcaster."

'Podcast and Chill' host MacG has been praised online for his political analysis. Image: nacgunleashed

Source: Instagram

MacG is one of the few entertainment broadcasters who does not shy away from saying controversial things. Even in politics, it appears that MacG does not bite his tongue.

MacG came for every political party in Mzansi in yesterday's episode. The podcaster urged Mzansi to disregard race when electing politicians. He, however, also admitted that minorities in power can never fully understand the needs of the majority.

"People should take away race and look at who is better equipped to take this country forward. Even if it's the DA and they are while, let them be. Whether it's still EFF or the ANC we're still getting fu***d."

"How do you give a minority of people to make decisions for a majority, it makes no sense, it's a cake" said MacG," continued MacG.

@MhlungwaneJ shared the following clip on Twitter:

Mzansi's reactions to MacG's words

@pumi_555 said:

"This section of the podcast was quite important. We should really give other parties a chance, I mean should we all as a nation vote for DA in 2024, they only have 5 years to impress us, I don't think they would fumble. Should they fail, on to the next one."

@OzalwauMaMnguni posted:

"I honestly feel this... A system that will automatically allocate funds to where they're most needed."

@KomaneRre commented:

"One thing about MacG, he is a smart oke without trying to sound smart. The phrase he is looking for is Distributed Autonomous Organizations, DAO, it's a new concept that's being tested and it's gaining popularity."

@linchpin22 wrote:

"This is actually brilliant!!! The disruptor part! Political parties and all politicians are the same, it's a rigged game, where politicians win and most of us suffer."

@Leera2Ndlovu added:

"I agree with MacG , we need a disruptor this political setup won't work for us , it didn't work for national party, anc even eff or da is still gonna fail. And the biggest problem is centralized power."

