Musician King Monada is a father who loves to brag about his children, whether it's about how he looks after them or simply posting a father and child photo

This time, he took to social media to post an image of himself and one of his sons dressed in matching black suits with a dash of white clothing

The Malwedhe musician was previously said to have three children, two sons, and an older daughter

Musician King Monada took to Twitter to share a photo of himself with his adorable son.

King Monada has shown off his son on Social media.

Source: Instagram

The father and son are dressed in matching black and white fitted suits in the picture. Monada, who is proud to be a father, is smiling, and his son is clutching his father's hand.

King Monada shared the following on Twitter:

Monada has three children, according to News24 in 2020. Two sons and an older daughter.

“I’m not a moreki for girls or my friends. I just take care of my family and bless Limpopo with my music,” he told the publication.

The musician loves his family so much that he built a luxurious home for them. When asked why he built his mansion in the Tzaneen village of Ga-Mokgoloto, he said it was so his children could be closer to where he grew up. Despite the lack of electricity in his hometown, Monada has ensured that his children have access to electricity.

King Monada shows off beautiful house, Mzansi reacts: “I respect the fact that you didn’t choose Sandton”

Briefly News previously reported that King Monada is a hardworking musician with a string of hit songs to his credit. It only seems natural for him to boast about his accomplishments.

Netizens, on the other hand, aren't crazy about his latest show-off. The musician from Limpopo shared on Twitter a photo of the view from his expansive mansion, which highlighted the subpar housing conditions of his neighbours. Monada confirmed in 2021 that he was building a massive house in his hometown of Ga-Mokgoloboto village in Tzaneen, as reported by ZAlebs.

According to ZAlebs, the singer built the mansion in his village because he wanted his children to be closer to his loving parents. Mzansi people do not believe that, as they claim, he wanted to gloat to his struggling neighbours.

