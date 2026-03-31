On Monday, 30 March 2026, Zimbabwean broadcaster Tich Mataz secured a new hosting role on an SABC radio station

He was deported from South Africa in 1998 after issues with documentation, and his career has faced several fraud-related controversies over the years

Some celebrated his return and experience, and others criticised the move, questioning his age and past controversies

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SABC radio station announced Zimbabwean Tich Mataz as its new host. Image: therealtichmataz

Source: Instagram

Renowned Zimbabwean broadcaster Tich Mataz, real name Tichafa Augustine Matambanadzo, has officially returned to South African radio years after being deported.

Various radio stations are sprucing up their lineups with some leaving and new faces joining the roster.

Popular SABC commercial radio station revealed the new faces joining its lineup, with former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Thato Immaculate confirming her exit after two years and hinting at a new chapter.

On Monday, 30 March 2026, another SABC radio station announced that Zimbabwean broadcaster Tich Mataz was joining as one of its new faces.

Tich Mataz returns to SA radio years after deportation

Channel Africa announced that Tich Mataz will host African Diaries, a late-night programme airing from 10 pm to midnight. The award-winning presenter is expected to bring his signature interview style, continental perspective and deep cultural insight to a diverse international audience tuning in to South African Broadcasting Corporation’s global service.

Mataz was deported from South Africa on 24 March 1998, after Home Affairs officials discovered that he had fraudulently acquired a South African identity document and had no valid working permit. At the time, Mataz was a host on 5FM, which he had joined in 1994.

What criminal allegations has Tich Mataz faced?

His career has been affected by his numerous fraud allegations. In March 2009, he was arrested for allegedly swindling the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ). Mataz was part of Zimbabwe’s central bank’s Basic Commodities Supply Side Intervention (BACCOSI) program.

Star FM suspended him in 2013 over fraud allegations, before rehiring him in November 2014. Mataz was accused of defrauding the Zimbabwean radio station of over $125,000 after diverting its advertising revenue to two companies in which he had an interest.

In March 2017, Tich Mataz was found guilty of smuggling clothes and shoes from China into Zimbabwe and was fined $300.

Matambanadzo pleaded not guilty to contravening the Customs and Excise Act but was convicted after the prosecution presented overwhelming evidence against him.

Harare magistrate Mr Lazini Ncube fined Matambanadzo with an option of two months in prison.

See the full post below:

Peeps react after Tich Mataz returns to SA radio

In the comments, social media users expressed mixed reactions. While some celebrated his return to South African radio, some said he was too old for radio.

Here are some of the comments:

@kekgotso_ said:

“Being stuck in your glory days must be tough on your mental health.”

@ZikalalaZa40456 asked:

“But what if it's his passion and joy - radio and life goes on. Jay Z is still rapping, etc.”

@ChumaSamk91253 joked:

“Please make sure Jacinta and Zandile don't see this post.”

@FumaiGavin said:

“Welcome, talent and merit personified.”

@korkied remarked:

“He was good back in the day.”

Peeps reacted after Channel Africa announced Tich Mataz as one of its new hosts. Image: therealtichmataz

Source: Instagram

MacG's former employee joins YFM in major shake-up

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a former presenter on one of the shows on MacG's Podcast and Chill Network was among the several new people joining YFM.

The new line-up sparked mixed reactions, with some fans excited and others critical, especially about Shimza’s return.

Source: Briefly News