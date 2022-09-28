Gogo Maweni has shown a protective side for South African ladies who want to date ridiculously wealthy men

According to the Sangoma, most of those rich men date girls because they want something spiritual from them, and ladies should be on the lookout

The Izangoma Zodumo star urged women to start taking care of themselves and to be very careful when entering into these types of relationships

Gogo Maweni has advised Mzanssi ladies to think twice before dating rich men. Image: @dr_maweni

Makgotso "Gogo Maweni" Mokopo has warned South African women not to be swayed by men who flaunt their wealth in front of them, especially if they have no idea how those men make their millions.

According to TshisaLIVE, the Izangoma Zodumo reality star claimed that there are men out there who steal spiritually from women. The news publication further reported that Gogo Maweni said that these men have sexual intercourse with ladies in order to steal their shine.

“There are people you date and your life just becomes upside down, but because he gives you money, you don't want to leave that relationship. When you sleep with him you get cramps, you're no longer a good person at work, your friends no longer get along with you, your family is upside down because they are stealing from you spiritually."

Gogo Maweni went on to say that she is not discouraging women from dating these men, but rather advising them to be cautious and on the lookout for anything suspicious.

Gogo Maweni shared the following video on Instagram:

Gogo Maweni claims someone is trying to bewitch her

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Gogo Maweni, a reality TV star and member of the Sangoma, alleges that a spell is being cast on her.

Gogo Maweni took to Instagram to confront the alleged witch who is harassing her. She posted a video of a dead owl she discovered on her doorstep after returning from Botswana.

According to Gogo Maweni, this is a sign that she is a threat to other sangomas. She yelled angrily at them to get away from her. Maweni continued by stating that she is a gifted healer and that their gimmicks will not work on her.

