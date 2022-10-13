Kanye West is in hot water after the media picked up on words he allegedly proudly uttered in 2018

According to reports, Kanye once stated that he has great admiration and respect for Hitler and the Nazis

Kanye's fans have taken to social media to defend their favourite rapper, offering reasons why the allegations are false

Kanye West loves controversy. As if his White Lives Matter white t-shirt wasn't enough to get people talking, Ye now faces new allegations.

According to Forbes, the American rapper has been accused of expressing his admiration for Hitler and the Nazis.

The source, according to Forbes, is a former TMZ employee.

The ex-TMZ staffer went on to say that Kanye expressed his admiration for Nazis during his visit to the news outlet's headquarters in 2018.

Kanye West's fans come to his defence

@stunnnaboi said:

"So y’all going to believe what a random TMZ worker said?? At this point, y’all would believe a random dude on the street if they spoke badly about Kanye "

@theo0210 shared:

"Tmz posts negative stories on Kanye all the time, but they draw the line here not to air him praising Hitler? Why would they protect Kanye?"

@rugdealer_ posted:

"So funny how the basis of these claims is some dude from TMZ (that’s the most laughable part) saying, “yeah he said it trust me, no we didn’t record or publish it but he said it” and that’s all anyone needs"

@BabylonFace replied:

"So they chose to air the slavery comments but Hitler was too far? Interesting."

@dmitri_golovin commeneted:

"Yeah, I don’t buy it. Who wouldn’t have aired that footage? And the media NOW is hating on Kanye when he’s just starting to look like he’s making political moves that are in the face of ALL current agendas? Lol sure."

@Minostonks also said:

"I read "Ex-TMZ Staffer" I know it's nonsense."

@BrianSporman also shared:

"Do you really expect anybody to believe @TMZ out of all places to hold back that footage media thinks people are dumber and dumber every day?"

@4thsback wrote:

"So we'll believe TMZ that's writing FALSE articles abt Kanye 24/7?"

@yeoitsmike added:

"And they held on to this for 4 years? Yea ok."

