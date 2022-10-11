Lizzo has retaliated against everyone who has been targeting her, including American rapper Kanye West

This comes after Ye commented on her weight, claiming she is using the media to promote unhealthy lifestyle habits

Global netizens have taken to their timelines to react to Lizzo's savage words directed at her naysayers

Kanye West and Lizzo are trending on the internet following a video of Lizzo indirectly addressing Ye's critical remarks about her weight.

This is after Kanye previously topped social media trends after he body-shamed Lizzo.

According to the ever-opinionated star, the Truth Hurts hitmaker's immense fame while showing falling on the overweight side of the country is a bad representation to the public.

Kanye further stated that the media is trying to make being overweight and unhealthy a new trend by making Lizzo the next big star.

Shortly after Ye went viral, Lizzo responded to Kanye's claims by indirectly calling out everyone who targets her.

She uttered the following savage words:

“I feel like everybody in America got my motherkf*cking name in their motherf*cking mouth for no motherf*cking reason. I'm minding my fat, Black beautiful business.”

On Twitter, @PopBase shared the following video of Lizzo seemingly responding to Kanye West's comments about her weight during her Toronto show:

Global netizens share mixed reactions to Lizzo's response

@_rustonyourdoor said:

"Why does she's always got to bring up her being a fat and black girl? We get it."

@562chriss shared:

"Being obese isn’t cool or healthy."

@TomatoeRipe posted:

"ClownYe is a complete mess; how do you talk about someone else’s weight while you’re serving dinner rolls from the back of your neck? Like what?"

@mamaaintraiseno replied:

"Y’all need to learn to leave people who mind their business alone period."

@wong68464358 commented:

"She is unhealthy tho"

@igclu also said:

"I’m proud to say we stand with Kanye."

@MykeYonce also shared:

"I love Lizzo so much. this woman literally doesn't bother anybody. She is just living her best life."

@Emojiprincess13 wrote:

"Kanye doesn’t know how to keep anyone’s name out of his mouth. it’s him against the world at this point (as it should be!!)"

@Duazfan reacted:

"What? Kanye really commented on her weight? Did he see himself in the mirror?? Does he think he's skinny? Lizzy is a queen and responded in the best way she could "

@ThisIsMeTanking also wrote:

"She's rich and pretty and eats whatever she wants. Im sorry, but that's my definition of happiness "

@chazeblaze added:

"I would never understand people’s obsession with other people’s bodies. Lizzo is a real-life baddie for fighting this stigma!"

Kanye West seen wearing a 'White Lives Matter' shirt to North's basketball game

Kanye West has sparked yet another debate, reported Briefly News.

The US rapper appears to have dismissed the harsh criticism he received from netizens after wearing a White Lives Matter shirt to his Paris Yeezy fashion show.

Ye wore the shirt again, this time to his daughter North's basketball game, reported TMZ.

