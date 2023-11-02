Reality TV star Faith Nketsi has gifted her one-year-old daughter, Sky Njilo, with expensive diamond earrings

Faith shared the luxurious jewellery on her Instagram stories, referring to Sky as her "Sky pie"

She previously revealed that Sky's identity was accidentally exposed on social media after being hidden for over a year

Faith Nketsi is already spoiling her daughter Sky Njilo with expensive gifts. The reality television star recently shared that she bought diamonds for her one-year-old toddler.

Faith Nketsi buys diamonds for daughter Sky

We all knew Faith Nketsi and her husband Nzuzo Njilo would be spoiling their little princess Sky Njilo rotten. The star who is reportedly going through marital problems with her man splurged on some stunning diamond earrings for her baby girl.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the doting mother shared a picture of the pricey diamond earrings and revealed that they were for her toddler. She captioned the post:

"Diamonds for my Sky pie"

The Have Faith star shared another clip showing Sky wearing the diamond earrings and hilariously joked about how she is not concerned about the expensive jewellery but wants to play with her teddy bear. She added:

“She doesn’t even know, she just loves her teddy bear hle."

Faith Nketsi on why she posted her daughter

Faith Nketsi recently made headlines when she shared pictures of her daughter Sky Njilo's face for the first time after over a year of hiding her identity.

Taking to her Instagram page, Faith explained that she posted her baby's picture by mistake on her IG stories and people were already taking screenshots. She wrote:

"I posted my little princess by mistake on my story and y’all are quick with screenshots . Anyways, introducing to you all, our little princess, the love of my absolute life! My pride and joy. SKY NJILO."

Lasizwe reflects on Awkward Date with Faith Nketsi

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lasizwe kicked off another episode of his popular Awkward Dates series and this time was joined by Faith Nketsi. The stars enjoyed a sushi lunch and discussed couples' allowances and Lasizwe admits that he felt the pressure.

Lasizwe and his supporters looked back on his awkward date with Faith and joked about the hilarious experience.

