Social media dancer Tsekeleke performed at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University (SMU) 2025 Orientation

Tsekeleke has gained prominence for his unique dance styles and his weight, with people comparing him to others

Some folks questioned how he fit the programme as this is a health institution, making jokes about deregistering

Tsekeleke was one of the performers at SMU. Image: Tsekeleke

Source: Instagram

Influencer Tsekeleke once again became the hot topic after he "motivated" new university students at a health University in Pretoria.

Tsekeleke performs at University's Orientation

Social media dancer Tsekeleke performed at the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University (SMU) in Ga-Rankuwa, Pretoria. This was for their 2025 Orientation program.

A user @Lumtolo slammed the institution on X.

"Popular influencer Tsekeleke brings energy and entertainment to #SMUOrientation2025, keeping the new students engaged and excited as they settle into campus life," the institution wrote.

This sparked a range of reactions which ignited a heated debate. He recently made headlines for his drama with Dr Malinga.

Tsekeleke performed at a university in Pretoria called MUS. Image: Tsekeleke

Source: Instagram

Peeps slam institution for bringing in Tsekeleke

Social media users were far from being impressed by Tsekeleke's latest gig.

@_utalent joked:

"I’d deregister the next day, idc what’s going on. I would rather go and register at College of Success on West Street."

@simphiwemothop5 slammed:

"These students were entertained by nonsense! I'm sure he charged R1,2 million for his entertainment."

@nolomoifa questioned:

"What energy is that exactly? What does he do, or is he gonna advise the students at a "health university" not to look like him?"

@ramo1705kone said:

"I don’t know maan, I went to their open day when I was in grade 11, 2008 to be exact. Let’s just say, I didn’t even get to the application stage, because of these exact things. Let me just say, black university don’t take students serious."

@abuti_lolo cried:

"I would hate that institution so much. Hesses after the hard work at school then you bring me this. So many educated celebrities. This is what you bring to my orientation. My motivation."

Tsekeleke obtains protection order against girlfriend

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tsekelele reportedly obtained a court order against his girlfriend, Black Cat.

They had a fallout and allegedly moved out from their home and moved back home with family, who are now handling his career.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News