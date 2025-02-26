South African media personality Refilwe Modiselle recently opened up about her stance on relationships and feminism

The star gave an emotional and eye-opening interview on Relebogile Mbotja's talk show recently where she also delved into her childhood

In the episode, Modiselle spoke about how she views feminism and her stance on men making women feel inferior in relationships

One third of the Modiselle sisters, Refilwe Modiselle gave an eye-opening interview on Relebogile Mabotja's podcast.

Is Refilwe Modiselle in a relationship?

During an emotional interview on The Relebogile Mabotja Podcast, Refilwe opened up about her love life and past relationships. Modiselle refrained from revealing too much as she never stated if she was in a relationship or not.

However, Refilwe Modiselle is all for relationships and supports women giving their all to men. She also touched on a controversial topic of feminism saying she is against any ideology that seeks to dismiss men.

With that said, Refilwe is against men making her inferior to her.

Modiselle on sacrificing her youth for her family

The star also touched on having to sacrifice a lot of her younger years to make sure her family was provided for. She is the older sister of stars Candice Modiselle and Bontle Modiselle.

"I sacrificed a lot of my younger years to make sure that family always comes first. That I would be my mom's anchor, that there would be bread at the table."

People were welcoming to Refilwe's openness and allowing herself to be vulnerable. Some shared encouraging words.

How Refeliwe Modiselle felt growing up

In a previous interview, Refilwe spoke at length about her upbringing and how it affects her adult life.

"My mother did an exceptional job; I think when you do not make kids aware of things, they live in a fairy tale, so I think to a certain degree I did," she stated.

Modiselle spoke about starting to become curious.

"When I was a lot older, I started questioning [a lot of things]. Come to think of it, I did feel different because obviously when you walk in public you do not look like the next child, you do not have anything that relates to you, or anything on television screens that says, 'this is who I am'.

She went on to mention that she did not see herself in magazines and she came to the realisation that she is her own example. That was until she saw somebody who resembled her.

