South African media personality Jojo Robinson was joined by bubbly personalities Khanyi Mbau and Lasizwe Dambuza

The Real Housewives of Durban reality TV star Jojo Robinson shared a throwback video of her and the siblings

Mzansi cannot get enough of Khanyi Mbau and Lasizwe, with many saying they need to link up more

Jojo Robinson said she misses hanging out with Lasizwe and Khanyi Mbau. Image: Mrs.jojo.robinson

This is a trio of social media needed. Three distinct but similar personalities, Jojo Robinson, Khanyi Mbau and Lasizwe Dambuza, had tongues wagging when they linked up.

Khanyi and Jojo attended the Takealot House of Beauty event to support the YouTuber, but they made sure to have loads of fun and make memories.

Jojo reminisces over Khanyi and Jojo

In her latest Instagram video shared on Thursday, 30 October 2025, Jojo shared a cute post of them singing the classic song Stickwitu by The Pussycat Dolls. She expressed how much she misses them.

"A BAND. Gosh, I miss them so much; it's so unfair that we stay so far. Come back," Jojo wrote.

Jojo posted quite a number of posts on Instagram, showing how much fun they had.

"This life, though, a day never goes by that I'm not so grateful for every person I get the pleasure to meet and the friends I get to love. @lasizwe and @mbaureloaded, you too, though."

In her message, Jojo revealed that people often say that she and Khanyi are like twins, pointing out their similarities.

"Everyone always says Khanyi and I are twins, and I don't think you understand how much alike we are. We literally laugh the same, we sing the same, we think the same, we say the same things at the same time, we have the exact same personality, and we look similar; we're even the same height," she said.

She thanked Lasizwe for getting them together. "Thank you so much for having us yesterday, my loo boo @lasizwe. We love you, and you are literally doing the MOST. Seeing your face all over the place, knowing someone as amazing and as talented as you is just climbing and succeeding more and more, is such a beautiful thing. Thank you for including me. Ps. I also love hugs, so feel free when you see me to ask for one

Mzansi is here for the trio:

thokozab

"I need you and Khanyi to be best friends, it’s important."

mrsannbition

"Starting a band, baby! Starting a band. Hahah."

iahhrahhh

"No guys, this made my heart so happy."

anny_chiau

"Is the fact that ya’ll are just adorable. “Just Adorable!”

mrsmagebamrsmageba gushed:

"Jojo is the friend to have bakwethu."

Onelwa gushed:

"Yaaaaah maan! I have always wondered who Jojo looks like! Its Khangi Mbau."

