On Sunday, 25 January 2026, Inno Morolong gave Dineo Moloisane's new relationship with Tinho Premium an expiry date

This was after Tinho Premium publicly professed his love for Dineo Moloisane after announcing their break-up

Several social media users criticised Inno Morolong for being obsessed with Dineo, while others agreed with her prediction

Inno Morolong predicted Dineo Moloisane and Tinho Premium's relationship.

Source: Instagram

Controversial socialite and reality TV star Inno Morolong sparked reactions after sharing her thoughts on influencer Dineo Moloisane’s new romance with Tinho Premium.

Inno Morolong, who has had her fair share of relationship drama, shared a prediction regarding the longevity of Tinho Premium and Dineo Moloisane’s budding romance. Dineo’s love life became the topic of discussion on Instagram after Tinho announced their break-up.

Inno Morolong advises Dineo Moloisane’s new boyfriend

On Sunday, 25 January 2026, Tinho Premium confirmed that he and Dineo Moloisane were still together by gushing over her and calling her his princess in one of his Instagram Stories.

After entertainment blogger Maphephandaba shared the Instagram Stories, Inno Morolong reacted to Tinho Premium and Dineo Moloisane’s relationship and shared a bleak prediction on how long it would last.

Inno Morolong’s comment read:

“I’m giving them 2 months only. He must ask Press, Nico wa dihips le Mme YV.”

In the comment, Inno Morolong advised Tinho Premium to ask Dineo Moloisane’s former fiancé, Nico Matlala, and Mme Yvonne what happened to them.

See the post below:

SA reacts as Inno Morolong shades Dineo Moloisane's new relationship

The comments section exploded with mixed reactions. While some criticised Inno Morolong for sharing a bleak prediction about Dineo Moloisane’s new romance, others agreed with the Diamond and Dolls reality TV star.

Here are some of the comments:

nkatekonkati1 criticised:

“It’s 2026, guys. It’s 2026, can we please grow up thle wow. It’s so sad to see women of that age hating on each other, wow, and it’s so sad to say that these are the people who we call our influencers? Lol.”

itumoshokoa remarked:

“I’ve never seen a girl so obsessed with another girl like Inno is obsessed ka Dineo, it’s concerning.”

shame7946 asked:

“Which of her relationships have lasted? Which man willingly publicly claims Inno? Mxm it's giving envy.”

verydzemure agreed:

“And I support ChozzA on this. She's being generous, actually, because that guy is a pure clout chaser with a fake accent. Admin, delete us from that WhatsApp group asomblief YhoOooo, it's Sunday 🤦🏿‍♀️🙄”

kvlmint said:

“They will say INNO is obsessed, but when DINEO trolls INNO unprovoked is called CRASHING OUT batho batletse bo menemene.”

iam_lethu_m claimed:

“They've been dating since last year May...i-2 months iphelile nje😂😂😂😂😂😂😂”

ko_diniting.com_ agreed:

“I believe Inno, Dineo isn’t stable material. She’s a hunter, not the hunted.”

SA reacted after Inno Morolong made a bleak prediction regarding Dineo Moloisane's relationship.

Source: Instagram

Inno Morolong serves alleged former bae with protection order

Despite her bleak prediction on Dineo Moloisane's romance, Inno Morolong has had relationship drama of her own.

Briefly News previously reported that Inno Morolong served her alleged former boyfriend, broadcaster Paul Mtirara, with a protection order.

Inno Morolong also made some damaging allegations against Paul Mtirara, who expressed confidence that the justice system would vindicate him.

