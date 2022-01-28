A South African police officer took to social media share his pride in his civic duty to protect citizens

Amos Dangale posted a photo of himself on Twitter looking sharp in his blue uniform in honour of National Police Day

The commemorative day is observed on 27 January in remembrance of the sacrifices of many SAPS officers

Committed to serving and protecting his country as part of his call to duty is police officer Amos Dangale (@DangaleAmos). He shared his pride to his civic duty in a recent social media post in honour of National Police Day.

Taking to Twitter he shared a photo of himself looking prim and proper in his uniform and captioned the post:

“I am a proud South African Police Officer even today on a National Police Day.

While there were a few jabs mocking the competency of several SAPS officers, many online users lauded Dangale on his bravery and service to the country.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) approved 27 January as National Police Day in 2005. According to the South African Government, the day is marked to remember the sacrifices that the men and women in blue have made and continue to make as they provide safety for all who live in Mzansi.

Check out some online users' comments on the tweet:

@Mr_e30_fanatic said:

“Many are called few are chosen. We thank you for protecting us. Happy national police day.”

@rhuubza replied:

“Hee ndaa! I like the way you are handling the negativity under this tweet. It is understandable that we are not satisfied with the way services are rendered at SAPS. Hopefully you and other SAPS members seeing this take a serious note of these grievances. Happy Police Day.”

@JeanMiaka reacted:

“Happy National Police Day Sir.”

Engaged couple saved by kindness of 2 cops after pothole strikes while on road trip

Briefly News previously reported that a couple hit a bump in the road while travelling to Mpumalanga and were saved by the men in blue.

Willie Labuschagne was travelling with his fiancée Shani Dreyer and when they reached 40 kilometres out of Witbank, they hit a huge pothole which resulted in both the left front and back tires bursting.

“Two minutes after we pulled over a police van with these two great officers stopped to assist us. Officers Evans and Linda took both our flat wheels and rims and went to the nearest place that was able to assist with some tires and after a while they came back, and we put back the wheels and were on our way again.”

