Chicken Licken shared a new #SoulBites Nugget of Wisdom film and it features none other than Rasta the artist

The funny video sees Rasta apply to be the police’s sketch artist for suspected criminals but the interviewing officer has his reservations

The officer eventually concludes that Rasta and questionable drawing skills will not make the cut and peeps cannot help but laugh

Popular South African fast food franchise, Chicken Licken (@ChickenLickenSA) had peeps in tears of laughter after they posted a funny video featuring Rasta the artist which they termed: #SoulBites Nugget of Wisdom film.

Rasta the artist has starred in a funny funny Chicken Licken advert and peeps are loving it. Image: @ChickenLickenSA / Twitter

Taking to their official Twitter page they captioned the video:

“It’s 2022 and we’re back like umqolo with yet another #SoulBites Nugget of Wisdom film to help you survive the year, this time with a surprise nyana! Y'all were never ready shem!”

The video sees popular artist Rasta submitting an application to be a sketch artist for the police. The captain who is also the interviewing officer takes a look at his portfolio before he goes on a daydream. During his vision the captain sees Rasta doing questionable drawing of suspected criminals leading to an overwhelmingly large number of unsolved cases in that particular police department.

Towards the end of the clip while the captain imagines himself addressing a group of police officers on a most wanted suspect only to realise that Rasta has actually drawn him in the sketch. The captain quickly snaps out of his daydream and returns the portfolio back to Rasta and shakes his head in disapproval. He releases a huge sigh of relief when the artist leaves.

Rasta the artist is well known for his controversial paintings and artworks on the social media streets and some have even accused him doing unappealing portraits of SA celebrities on purpose.

The funny clip has over 33 400 views on Twitter and many peeps have praised Chicken Licken’s marketing department for their creative flair and wit.

Here are some users’ comments on the post:

SmilinGeorge_SA asked:

“Are we sure South Africa Flag of South Africa is a real country? Is everything happening here not just our collective imagination?”

@NgimLo_ reacted:

“Naye vele Rasta uvumile (So Rasta actually agreed to this?)”

@ThuladuKaMa commented:

Give whoever came up with this ad a raise. What a dope ad.”

Cellular_Jnr said:

“Rasta secured the bag.”

Rasta impresses with Leleti Khumalo painting

Briefly News previously reported on controversial South African artist, Rasta, has pleasantly surprised many of his critics after he headed online to share some photos of the artwork he did as part of the #SarafinaChallenge.

"Leleti Khumalo portrait challenge on Sarafina dance challenge. #sarafinachallenge #Sarafina," he captioned the post.

Locals were quite impressed with the artist and did not hold back on revealing how delighted they were to see that he was actually able to properly portray people in his artwork, which is known to be quite controversial.

@TumiDaKing said:

"Kahle kahle wena Rasta uyadelela, you're a true artist kanti?"

