A woman ignited hope in many Saffas after sharing a social media post about how she and a taxi driver helped a little girl

The girl had been wearing her shoes the wrong way around when the taxi driver helped put them on correctly

The woman noticed the girl walk out a shop empty handed when she could not afford bread and in turn assisted her

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

In a sweet reminder of the touching power of Ubuntu, a Mzansi woman took to social media to share an inspiring post about how she and an unknown taxi driver helped out a little girl in need.

A woman shared how she and a and a taxi driver helped a little girl. Image: Stock Image/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Babyk Kasenyang shared she had recently noticed a taxi driver help a little girl aged around 4 or 5 years put on her shoes correctly after she had them the wrong way around.

It wasn’t long after that sweet moment that Babyk saw the very same little girl walk out a store empty handed when she was short of change to buy bread.

“I saw her (the girl) leaving the shop empty handed and inquired only to find that her bread money was R1 short and was turned back by the shop owner. I gave her the one rand and asked in the shop that she skip the que then she got her bread,” she said.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The woman went on to share that she had not been having a good day but knowing he helped make a difference to the girl’s day made him smile.

“I’m staying because despite our challenges as a country we are still a bunch of caring souls. A little goodness goes a long way,” said BabyK on the #ImStaying Facebook group.

Saffas responded with heartfelt messages on the sweet post:

Wendy McLean said:

“Both you and the taxi driver have shown that it takes a "village" to look after our little ones, no matter where we are. The little one will remember your kindness.”

Helga Wiese commented;

“Shop owners please can you be a little bit more merciful to children and the elderly that are short on bread money. I understand that times are hard but please don't let them walk away empty handed... Fortunately this lady was there to assist but what about the others that are just trying to get a bread. So heart-breaking.”

Riëta-Marié van der Watt reacted:

“So sweet! It's the little things. Kindness doesn't have to be huge. Bless your kind hearts.”

Ellissen Meyer-Muller replied:

“Wow! That's awesome! May you and the taxi driver be blessed beyond measures.”

BI Phakathi blesses woman rummaging through trash in emotional video

Briefly News previously reported on South African philanthropist and motivational speaker, BI Phakathi shared an emotional video on his Instagram doing what he does best - help those in need.

In the video, he is seen approaching a homeless woman at what seems like a dumpsite. The lady shares that is looking for scraps to sell and make some money.

Phakathi then buys her food before offering the frail woman money, which she joyfully accepts. The woman shares she will now be able to get her ID and access her SASSA grant. The lady also disclosed that she has fallen victim to being robbed several times. Phakathi offers her more money.

Source: Briefly News