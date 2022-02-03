Rachel Kolisi has a lot on her plate but never does she let it stop her from being one amazing mother to all her babies

After having a long day, Rachel was surprised with a home spa spoil from her two youngest, Nic and Kez

While it was not the spa day she was needing, the love behind it warmed her heart and that of many others too

Rachel Kolisi is a busy woman, however, she never lets her role as a momma fall to the wayside. If Superwoman was a walking, talking person, she quite possibly would be Rachel.

Rachel Kolisi could not feel more blessed to have the loving and caring babies that she does. Image: Instagram / rachelkolisi

After having a rather tough day, Rachel was approached by her two youngest babies, Nic and Kez, for a home spa spoil. Moments like these make all the struggles of parenting so worth it.

Taking to her Instagram to share the special moment, Rachel touched on what a truly special soul her little Nic is. This boy will do anything to make his momma smile.

“Nic is super caring and always kind. Sometimes he tells me he wishes I didn’t have to work all the time, but that he understands, it’s because I want to help lots of people, and so he and the other kids can go to good schools, and eat food every day. These days, when I fetch him from school I ask how his day was and he asks me how school was today and if I finding my homework hard ”

Nic and Kez gave their momma the full treatment! While it might not have been as relaxing as the kids thought, Rachel’s heart was full and that is all that matters.

“This evening, after we finished with his homework, I was preparing for a talk I have coming up, he came to ask if I wanted tea or anything to eat, I said yes to both and landed up having tea, “smashed boiled eggs” and received a whole spa treatment from him and Kez. Which consisted of sunglasses as an eye mask, relaxing music, a foot massage (actually he just dosed my feet with oil), I think a facial? And some kind of back/leg rub. It’s the thought and effort that counts ”

Mzansi reacts to the heartwarming gesture – they are the cutest

@genevievefillis said:

“They are so sweet kids are really a gift from God.”

@cozmiclove said:

“Argh dis so oulik and teaching his baby sis ❤️”

@kabkeeshri2211 said:

“Precious boy❤️Bless his heart momma.”

@lamis82 said:

“The lip gloss application ”

