“So Sweet”: Young Boy Challenges Security Guard to Soccer Match, Stirs Reactions

A 9-year-old boy challenged a security guard to a game of soccer and they shared a special moment

The boy and his mom were waiting for his sister at the mall when he asked the guard to play with him

South Africans flooded the comment section of the post with their reactions to the touching story

A post in the #ImStaying group on Facebook caused quite a buzz this week. A 9-year-old boy challenged a security guard to a game of soccer while waiting for his sister.

Instead of dismissing the boy, the security guard took up the challenge and the two had some fun.

Leatitia Fourie's young son challenged the security guard to a game of soccer. Photo credit: @Leatitia Fourie

Leatitia Fourie, the boy's mother, shared the photos online and explained they had had ben waiting at the mall for her daughter when her son started playing soccer with the security guard.

She thanked the guard for putting a smile on her son's face.

"So yesterday we had our #ImStaying moment. While waiting outside the mall for our daughter, our 9yr old son challenged the Mall security to a quick soccer game. Some people even joined in before entering the mall. Sir, I don't know your name, but I just want to thank you for putting a smile on my son's face. "

Social media users took to the comment section of the touching story to share their reactions

Bennanta Bresler Lock:

"Wow, kudos to that security guard what a wonderful man he must be... Thank you sir for your kindness ❤️❤️"

Lizelle Oosthuysen:

"The goosebumps I just got❤️ I love this."

Samuel Makgopa:

"God is moving amongst us, kids are angels that smile will last a life time dankos"

Eleanor Pretorius:

"This is such a sweet post. We can learn so much from children. Awesome post."

Nontobeko Irene Mbanga:

"Dear Laetitia. I have so much respect for you and your whole family. You have successfully brought up a child who has UBUNTU qualities, a child who doesn't look at the colour of a person's skin before challenging them to play. A child who does not look at a person's job description. A Rainbow child that you are bringing up in SA. That child will go far in life. He will be successful and be part of the change that we need. I pray that God bless him as he becomes a role model for his peers and may he be the captain of Bafana Bafana one day. If you should ever come to Cape Town, please let me know. I would like to meet your son. Thank you "

