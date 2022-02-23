Talented makeup artist @warrenkillianmua left social media abuzz with a recent drag makeup look

In the clip shared on TikTok, he can be seen going from a bare-faced look to a full stunning face beat

The look is proof of his remarkable talent and adoring online users did not hold back their compliments

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A talented makeup artist left his followers in absolute awe after sharing a video of a recent makeup look.

A professional makeup revealed a stunning face beat in a video posted on social media. Image: @warrenkillianmua / TikTok

Source: UGC

@warrenkillianmua from Durban took to TikTok to share a video of a ‘before’ look before switching to another contrasting clip where they look dolled up to the Gods – and oh boy is she stunning!

The professional makeup artist’s online followers reacted to the post with love and compliments. Check out some of their comments below:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Tik Tok reacted:

“Stunning.”

Regina Riley commented:

“Wowza!?? BEAUTIFUL!!!!”

Carina Angel Frade shared:

"Obsessed with you."

Desh commented:

"My babee you are so gorgeous."

KeepingUpWithNeena said:

“Omg slayed it!”

user3408405754074 wrote:

“Breathtakingly gorgeous.”

Michelle Mclaughlin replied:

“Slay Queen.”

Claudette Puckarie reacted:

“Ooooh soo sassy.”

Therese Seaward commented:

“Omg your beautiful.”

Mzansi stans local makeup artist who created 'Paris' inspired look

Meanwhile in a similar story, Briefly News previously reported on an amazingly talented make-up artist who has the internet abuzz with her remarkable look inspired by the popular track Paris by Q-Mark and TpZee.

The Durban-based make-up artist, Simphiwe Mbatha, shared a video of how she used her face as a canvas to create a stunning artwork keeping in theme with the month of love. In the clip, she reveals various steps, in sync with the amapiano beat, leading up to the completed masterpiece which features glitter, hearts, and the Eiffel Tower.

The 22-year-old self-taught make-up artist told Briefly News that she started doing makeup in 2017 after matriculating.

"I started watching YouTube tutorials and branched in creative makeup in 2019. I devote my time and energy to my skill. Practice really did do me justice."

Source: Briefly News