SA Wowed by Gorgeous Gorgeous Girls Heating Up the Timeline
by  Nothando Mthembu
  • A stunning picture posted on social media by online user @jojomatches has South Africans feeling the heat
  • The beautiful lady shared the mirror selfie of herself and her friend on her Twitter account recently
  • Several South African users have reacted to the post with compliments and flirtatious comments

A photo of two beautiful South African ladies shared on social media recently has left tongues wagging.

Peeps were pleasantly impressed by a photo of two gorgeous girls shared online recently. Image: @jojomatches / Twitter
Source: Twitter

The image was shared by online user @jojomatches on her Twitter account and sees her standing with a friend as they capture a mirror selfie.

Showing the girls love

While some couldn't help but point out the door-less toilets in the background, many South African online users responded to the post with flattering and flirtatious comments:

@Booshle said:

“My pretty girls.”

@itssseyii wrote:

“The dress on the left is fire.”

@Mrs_Economist_ replied:

“The toilets don’t have doors?

@mnanawe228 commented:

“Two for joy.”

@Out85Strong said:

“Yall cute, but what's up with the door-less toilets back there.”

@_Queen_Fifi reacted:

“Y’all so pretty.”

@AdunolaItunu shared:

“Nice dress.”

