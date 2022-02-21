SA Wowed by Gorgeous Gorgeous Girls Heating Up the Timeline

A stunning picture posted on social media by online user @jojomatches has South Africans feeling the heat

The beautiful lady shared the mirror selfie of herself and her friend on her Twitter account recently

Several South African users have reacted to the post with compliments and flirtatious comments

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A photo of two beautiful South African ladies shared on social media recently has left tongues wagging.

Peeps were pleasantly impressed by a photo of two gorgeous girls shared online recently. Image: @jojomatches / Twitter

Source: Twitter

The image was shared by online user @jojomatches on her Twitter account and sees her standing with a friend as they capture a mirror selfie.

Showing the girls love

While some couldn't help but point out the door-less toilets in the background, many South African online users responded to the post with flattering and flirtatious comments:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@Booshle said:

“My pretty girls.”

@itssseyii wrote:

“The dress on the left is fire.”

@Mrs_Economist_ replied:

“The toilets don’t have doors?

@mnanawe228 commented:

“Two for joy.”

@Out85Strong said:

“Yall cute, but what's up with the door-less toilets back there.”

@_Queen_Fifi reacted:

“Y’all so pretty.”

@AdunolaItunu shared:

“Nice dress.”

Gorgeous mom and daughter selfie leaves SA with tons of questions

In a similar story, Briefly News previously reported on social media user Thembelihle from Johannesburg who uploaded a picture to Twitter of her mom and herself and South Africans are all wondering the same thing - which one of them is the mom?!

Dressed to kill, Thembelihle and her mother turned heads online with a picture that captivated their radiating beauty. Seated at a restaurant the powerful duo looked as if they could take on the world with style and Saffas are living for it.

The mother of Thembelihle seemed to have aged like a fine wine with barely a wrinkle to be found. Cyber citizens soon shared similar thoughts about the gorgeous duo without being able to understand how such a thing is possible.

@Sbo508 straight up asked:

"Who is the mom here?"

@spanje2022 shared:

"Your beauty, you get it from your mom."

Source: Briefly News