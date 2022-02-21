SA Wowed by Gorgeous Gorgeous Girls Heating Up the Timeline
- A stunning picture posted on social media by online user @jojomatches has South Africans feeling the heat
- The beautiful lady shared the mirror selfie of herself and her friend on her Twitter account recently
- Several South African users have reacted to the post with compliments and flirtatious comments
A photo of two beautiful South African ladies shared on social media recently has left tongues wagging.
The image was shared by online user @jojomatches on her Twitter account and sees her standing with a friend as they capture a mirror selfie.
Showing the girls love
While some couldn't help but point out the door-less toilets in the background, many South African online users responded to the post with flattering and flirtatious comments:
@Booshle said:
“My pretty girls.”
@itssseyii wrote:
“The dress on the left is fire.”
@Mrs_Economist_ replied:
“The toilets don’t have doors?
@mnanawe228 commented:
“Two for joy.”
@Out85Strong said:
“Yall cute, but what's up with the door-less toilets back there.”
@_Queen_Fifi reacted:
“Y’all so pretty.”
@AdunolaItunu shared:
“Nice dress.”
Gorgeous mom and daughter selfie leaves SA with tons of questions
In a similar story, Briefly News previously reported on social media user Thembelihle from Johannesburg who uploaded a picture to Twitter of her mom and herself and South Africans are all wondering the same thing - which one of them is the mom?!
Dressed to kill, Thembelihle and her mother turned heads online with a picture that captivated their radiating beauty. Seated at a restaurant the powerful duo looked as if they could take on the world with style and Saffas are living for it.
“Who is the mom here?”: Youthful mother daughter duo leaves SA speechless at how similarly they compare
The mother of Thembelihle seemed to have aged like a fine wine with barely a wrinkle to be found. Cyber citizens soon shared similar thoughts about the gorgeous duo without being able to understand how such a thing is possible.
@Sbo508 straight up asked:
"Who is the mom here?"
@spanje2022 shared:
"Your beauty, you get it from your mom."
