1. Beautiful Lady Dances Inside Room Without Cement Wall Plaster, Shows No Shame, Video Stirs Reactions

A young lady with the TikTok handle @alicia.386 has shown that she is proud of her room irrespective of how it may look to others.

The wall of her room is without a cement plaster. One can easily see how the blocks were structured to build the house.

She is real

Without any iota of shame in a video, the lady rocked her waist to XAM's Gouatanamo popular song. In the background was a person scrolling through a phone.

2. Jamie Bartlett’s Ex Wife Camilla Waldman Breaks Her Silence After the Funeral of the Former ‘Rhythm City’ Star

Jamie Bartlett's ex-wife Camilla Waldman has broken her silence following his passing. The former Generations actress penned a heartfelt tribute to her late ex-hubby.

She took to Instagram to pour her heart out after the former Rhythm City's private funeral in Cape Town on 2 June. Jamie and Camilla have a son together named Hector.

Jamie Bartlett’s ex wife Camilla Waldman has broken her silence following the actor's funeral. Image: @realjamiebartlett, @camillawaldman

Source: Instagram

In her post, Camilla shared an old family pic and penned a touching message. They had been together since 1992. According to TshisaLIVE, part of her post reads:

"We were young together, there was a lot we didn't yet know. And you shook my world. You called me out, you taught me, you gave me Hector, I tattooed your name and wanted to love you forever."

3. Woman Finds Video of Brother Living His Best Life at Varsity While Mom Is at Home Worried Sick, SA in Stitches

A lady was left in disbelief after discovering what her younger brother has been up to in varsity while scrolling through her phone.

Twitter user @Matema_ posted a video as well as a caption detailing how she came across a video of her brother living his best life on campus while their mother was worried sick about his whereabouts and well-being.

She wrote:

“Not me seeing my baby brother while scrolling through TikTok Just last night my mom called to tell me he hasn't been home in a while kante he's busy dancing it up there in varsityI didn't even know he could dance. Watching your siblings grow up is crazy.”

4. Local Man Shows Off Neat and Spacious Village Home, Wows Mzansi

A much considerable percentage of the South African population has sought the village atmosphere, proximity to nature, and relative privacy offered by rural areas when looking to build a house.

One user @Mrd_drops took to social media to share an image of a neatly and beautifully built home situated in a village.

He wrote on Twitter:

“Reason why I love village stands…The space.”

5. Multichoice Group Faces R1 Billion Loss With Subscriber Declines, Mzansi Complains About Closed Channels

Multichoice Group is responsible for giving the country services such as DStv, SuperSport and Showmax, which are some of the biggest entertainment platforms in the country.

The entertainment corporation giant is reporting a decline in the company's subscription base. Calvo Mawela discussed some of the reasons for the dips in their finances

CEO of Multichoice Group, Calvo Mawela explains yearly report

According to BusinessTech, Multichoice showed an increase in revenue, but their subscription revenue only increased by 1%. In a similar pattern, their trading profit went down from R12.1 billion by 1% to R11 billion.

