A proud nephew took to social media to share the touching life testimony of his hard working aunt

He disclosed that after getting her divorce, she enrolled at North-West University and study Teaching

Although she volunteered as a part-time teacher for 4 years without pay she eventually got her big break at the age of 49

A young man took to social media to share the inspiring story of his perseverant aunt who kept going even when things seemed bleak.

Thokozane Boyz Nkosi revealed that his aunt had been unemployed and was a stay-at-home mom for 42 years.

An aunt realised her dreams of becoming a teacher after a long journey. Image:Women Power African/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

“After her divorce, she didn't give up in life. She decided to enroll at North-West University to study Teaching. She finished her Teaching Diploma Qualification at age 45. She volunteered as a part-time teacher for 4 years without pay,” Thokozane explained.

Finally and graciously at the age of 49, she was recently offered her first proper teaching job, and she's striving to turn her life around.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The post, shared by Women Power African on LinkedIn is a reminder not to give up and that age shouldn't limit anyone to pursue their dreams and their visions.

Inspired netizens flocked in on the post to share positive messages for the aunt:

Simmers Financial Services responded:

“Great story for our WOMEN and anybody else. This is inspirational.”

Vivian Agaba reacted:

“Great inspiration indeed. All the best to her.”

Bianca Rogers commented:

“You rock! Congrats and wishing you all the very best going forward.”

Sweetness Rens said:

“Congrats well done not to giving up on yourself.”

Young woman, 22, gets job after struggling alone to look after her many siblings

In another story, Briefly News reported that a young woman who's been supporting her big family has, with the help of one do-gooder, secured herself a well-paying job. The formerly unemployed 22-year-old takes care of her 7 siblings and two children of her own.

Known simply as 'Mbali' the young girl began heading her household after her oldest sister, 25 began having drug abuse problems. Her family lives in Dlamini, Soweto, and Mbali has been battling cervical cancer and depression all while trying to take care of her many younger siblings.

After Twitter user, @tankiso_matanka shared the family's devastating story online one generous advocate offered Mbali employment. The 22-year-old will now be working as an administrative assistant in the lawyer's office.

Source: Briefly News