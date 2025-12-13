A man who won a trolley dash did his best to get everything that his household needed

When the man started the competition, he prioritised interesting food items for his family

People shared their thoughts on the other choices that the man made when he got a chance to get free groceries

A man's trolley dash please received thousands of views on TikTok. People who ended up seeing the choices he would make, and he did not start well.

Man runs in trolley dash, and his choices had tongues wagging. Image: @trans_bw

Source: TikTok

The man had people reading about the food items he chose to get the most of. The video of the man's trolley dash received thousands of likes.

In a TikTok video posted by @trans_bw, a man seemed ready for his trolley dash as he was barefoot in the store. He started off his trolley dash by making a stop at the fresh produce section. The first food item he put in his trolley was four large bags of potatoes. He moved on and took a six-pack of 2L Oros, and four of the same bags of rice, pasta and more basics.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Trolley dashes in South became more popular over the festive season. Image: Natalia S / Pexels

Source: UGC

South Africa talks trolley dash

People had a lot to say about the picks a man made after getting a chance to do the trolley dash. Online users were amused by the number of potatoes he got in the clip by @transbw. Many wondered why he was getting four versions of all the grocery items. Watch the video of the trolley dash below and read people's hilarious speculations:

@Bohle B Shanka complained about the trolley dash

"One a rolela eng ditlhako a itse gore wa go tsaya rice e senang seshabo😭😭 (He removed his shows just to get rice without any meat."

Nondumiso wrote:

"Ngicikwa amazambane amaningi."

tshireletso wa curious why he chose to get four of each item

"Is he in polagamy?🤔"

Joyce maj joked about the speculations:

"He is gonna share for four families🤣🤣🤣"

nokthula was amused:

"Indoda must be fast 🤣"

Mpume Sibiya said:

"Ngyathemba une khwashu ilamazambane angaka."

Pinky added:

"I'm sure unefish and chip bhuti."

Mckwana wrote:

"Mo go jewa letapola ka mayonnaise moes🤣(They will be eating a lot potatoes)"

Angie Jolisa remarked:

"Yhooo kwadliwa tapile zodwa kwelakhaya."

Kwanele Mlangeni joked:

"Lamazambane zizowenza ama chips, stew and mash aychaa nikhona shame🤣(they wi make chips, stew and mash"

lettie s commented:

"I have never been so disappointed in my life😌😌"

MoM Boy remarked:

"First time seeing a man who doesn't like meat😩

Kennedy wrote:

"How come mayonnaise and tomato sauce don't go together?🤦😭"

Other Briefly News stories about trolley dashes

Source: Briefly News