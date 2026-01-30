Checkers has one of the most reliable grocery delivery services in the country

Loyal CheckersSixty60 customers took to the internet and shared their experience, including some of the spoils they've received from the store

South Africans listed the unexpected treats that they received without spending any extra money when they ordered online

A post on Reddit explored Checkers' generosity for clients using the delivery app. People took to the social media platform and bonded over the spoils they received after ordering.

People's discussions about CheckersSixty60 giving away free products were a hit. Many were eager to share the little presents they received for using the Checkers delivery service.

In a post on Reddit, a Checkers customer asked people to share some of the fun gifts they received after shopping. People received many treats, including Lindt chocolate, cough syrup and other random items. One person shared a list of the promotion items they received, which included the sweetie pie chocolate, alcoholic drinks, baked beans, dog treats, as well as long lighters.

Other people admitted the never got anything for free and were stunned that they were people who regularly received treats. Check out the post by clicking here.

South Africa discusses Checkers

People raved about how nice it is to get a surprise whenever they order from Checkers. Read people's comments below:

Raz0r1986 said:

"Last December, I ordered three 1.5L Sparkling Waters. I received fifteen 🤣. We were very confused, and they never queried it. It was a well-hydrated Christmas!"

ustybrowncouch speculated:

"Items that were most likely promos: two Lindt balls, Shield deodorant, Sweetie pie chocolate, checkers branded nogal Alcoholic drink/cooler, forgot the brand, Random extra items without Checkers stickers or branding: two small tins of baked beans. Were delicious..one dog treat, don't have a dog, one long lighter. The dog treat and lighter were together in a bag, with no other items. Think someone was missing a bag from their order that day."

BloodInMyWeedSystem wrote:

"A small bottle of expired fabric softener. This was sometime last year, and it's actually still in my cupboard and probably will be for many more years 😂"

jamielee8888 shared their free items were a repeat:

"I got children’s cough medicine, 3 different times. I don’t have any kids."

germakeeet added they got a useful surprise:

"A small can of WD40. Was actually very useful! Odd, but useful!."

Joeboy69_ revealed what they got:

"Two Lindt balls in a small box, twice over the Christmas season."

Effeu_SeeKay was stunned that people got freebies:

"Wait..... Y'all get free stuff? All they do is forget an item or two from my order. I see now where my missing items go lo."

