Thabo Mosia opens up about losing financial stability and starting over while reshaping his business approach

Early success in multiple income streams led to lifestyle changes that later contributed to financial strain

Mzansi reacts with mixed views as his story sparks debate online

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Thabo Mosia shared his story. Image: @reggie_mosia

Source: TikTok

South African entrepreneur Thabo Mosia says he is rebuilding his life after a major financial collapse that followed years of strong income growth and higher spending.

In a two-part TikTok video posted on 30 June, he said he is now changing how he approaches business and money after reaching what he describes as his lowest point. He said that during this period he was in debt, had no stable income, and was dealing with financial pressure while becoming a father. He also experienced noticeable weight loss during this time.

“I was literally at the bottom”

His experience moved from bad to worse. Image: @reggie_mosia

Source: TikTok

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Where the downfall began

Thabo Mosia says his financial troubles started after a strong early career phase where he earned from film and TV work, freelancing, and forex trading, which made him feel financially secure.

“I had three sources of income… and things were really moving”

He explains that rising income led to lifestyle upgrades such as moving into a Midrand apartment, buying cars, and taking on more credit from banks. At the time, he believed his trading success meant he had “made it.”

“The trading was doing so well that in one week I’d make more than my job in a month.”

Mosia admits he lacked financial knowledge, which led to overspending and growing debt as expenses increased alongside his income. By late 2024, his earnings began to drop as freelance work reduced and trading slowed, while loans, rent, and credit obligations stayed high.

He says this is when pressure started building and his finances began to collapse. Attempts to recover through small business ventures failed, and a major waste management tender deal also fell through. He also left a job early to access retirement savings, only to discover the funds were locked until retirement age.

Mosia says he is now rebuilding slowly with a more cautious approach to money and business.

Why financial management matters

Financial management is important because it helps individuals and organisations plan, control, and use money in a smarter way. According to London School of Business and Finance, it ensures that funds are properly planned for, sourced when needed, and allocated efficiently instead of being wasted. This leads to better financial decisions and improved performance.

When money is managed well, businesses are more likely to grow, make profits, and increase their overall value while staying financially stable during tough times. It also supports better personal habits, encouraging saving and more responsible money use over time.

View Part 2 of the TikTok video here:

Mzansi reacts with mixed emotions

Social media users shared humour, concern, and advice after hearing Thabo Mosia’s story. This is what Mzansi had to say in his page:

Lee said:

“entrepreneural ish😭😭😭😭"

Jigga 🦍 said:

“Someone bring me back for part 3”

Simphiwe Dumisa said:

“Moral of the story: push through!!!!”

Moonwalker 🌖🚶🏾‍♂️ said:

“Very impulsive”

o.ratii said:

“Yoh Thabo your story is stressing me😩😔”

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Source: Briefly News