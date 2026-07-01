A TikTok video of a South African bride promising to stay with her husband even if other women tempt him sparked a massive online debate

The post surfaced amid South Africa's 8.9% increase in divorce rates, with infidelity as a reason for many marital breakdowns

Public reaction was sharply divided, as many women viewed the vows as a step backwards for women as a whole

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A bride's message to her husband on the wedding day upsets South African women. Image: @baatseba06

Source: TikTok

A South African bride in a video shared by TikTok user @baatseba06 on 30 June 2026 captured her kneeling before her husband and promising to fight for her marriage. The bride made a solemn vow to remain by her husband's side "if women come," a display of traditional commitment that stands in contrast to social trends regarding women's approach to marriage.

In the viral clip by wedding makeup artist @baatseba06, the bride is seen in a posture of respect, kneeling as she delivers her speech to her husband. Her specific promise to fight for her marriage, as she expects women will want her husband, highlights a profound but controversial dedication to the union. South African marital stability is under significant pressure; according to 2024 statistics from Stats SA, the country recorded 24,202 divorces, marking an 8.9% increase from the previous year. Data shows that women are the primary initiators of these legal separations, filing 57.2% of all cases. Infidelity remains a leading reason for these splits, with estimated rates suggesting that 50-60% of South African men and up to 50% of women have been unfaithful, making the bride’s preemptive forgiveness a significant departure from the statistical norm, according to Cheaters. Watch the video below:

SA split over bride

The video triggered an intense social media gender war debate. On one side, some lauded the bride as a "Proverbs 31 woman," a biblical reference to a virtuous and resilient wife who prioritises the family unit above all else. Most women were critical, labelling the display as "Pick Me" behaviour, arguing that the speech normalised infidelity. Read the comments below:

Viewers were divided over the bride's speech to her husband. Image: Denilson Hora Rocha / Pexels

Source: UGC

sethunya was not impressed by the bride:

"Kneeling down is it necessary this will end in tears."

Jojo | Not Tank | Explorer🇿🇦 felt the speech was also too much:

"As long as you’re happy sesi 😂"

Queen Łĕěëh Mckayla slammed the bride's promises:

"I am angry 🤣🤣🤣😭yoooh I should start minding my own business 😭"

mama3g90 was upset by the newlywed:

"Mxm ai we still have a long way to go 😭"

virgy slammed the speech:

"Ejoo sesi o mofa permission mos😳"

mphokai1 expressed intense disapproval:

"Ousi waka aka nyela on her wedding day a bua masepa so🤞🏾👍🏾"

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People were amazed by the large money bouquet that a woman received at her traditional wedding ceremony.

People were moved by the jovial scenes of a wedding that took place in Bloemfontein, and it involved the whole community.

Two lovebirds went viral as they walked down the aisle in a stunning ceremony that amassed lots of attention on social media.

Source: Briefly News