Heavy snowfall forces a major mountain route to shut down as dangerous conditions worsen and a truck driver manouvres along the route

People in parts of South Africa are being warned to prepare for heavy rain and possible flooding risks

Social media users praise the truck driver for staying calm and careful while tackling tough weather conditions

Lootsberg Pass was filled with snow. Image: Dirk Ackerman

Source: Facebook

A man shows himself driving extremely slowly along the snow-covered roads of Lootsberg Pass, in the Eastern Cape, while a truck ahead of him also moves cautiously through the dangerous conditions. Thick icy fog covers the area, making visibility difficult and limiting the view ahead. In the Facebook video, posted by Dirk Ackerman on 2 July 2026, he can be heard saying:

"Here's what it looks like... Jake brakes are good, but they're not used in certain conditions."

Arrive Alive reported on the morning of 02 July 2026 that heavy snowfall is currently affecting Lootsberg Pass on the N9-6 route between Graaff-Reinet and Middelburg. Due to worsening conditions, authorities indicated that the mountain pass will be closed shortly for safety reasons.

Authorities say conditions are severe. Image: @mustafahacalaki

Source: Getty Images

Heavy rain alert

Briefly News recently reported that South Africans in some areas are being warned to prepare for heavy rainfall, with weather conditions expected to bring possible flooding in low-lying places and on roads. Drivers and residents are being encouraged to stay cautious, especially in areas that usually experience water build-up during strong downpours.

The rainy conditions could also create travel delays, slippery roads and disruptions to daily routines if the weather becomes more severe. Communities are being urged to keep checking weather updates, avoid crossing flooded roads and streams, and take simple safety precautions to reduce risks as conditions change.

View the Facebook video below:

Mzansi wishes driver well, urges caution

South Africans bid Dirk to be careful as he drove on the road as others shared their thoughts on the look of the road. This is what Mzansi had to say on his page:

Johan Cloete said:

"Where are you driving so nicely"

Dawie van Heerden wrote:

"Drive safely! Drive with us again soon, thank you."

Petro Troskie commented:

"That road is probably soapy smooth, drive safely."

Joyce Schlebusch said:

"Dirk, where is it please? Drive and be safe please."

Louis Diedericks added:

"That looks Graaff Reinet/Middelburg Eastern Cape's world."

And Herman Hearn praised:

"No amount of money can buy experience uncle Dirk.... and from your good heart you share it uncle Dirk."

More Briefly News on Weather in South Africa

South Africans, particularly in Gauteng, have been warned to prepare for extremely cold weather with sub-zero temperatures and an increased risk of flu-related illnesses as icy conditions spread across parts of the country.

A severe cold front is expected to affect parts of South Africa this weekend, bringing freezing temperatures, strong winds, and potentially disruptive weather conditions.

South Africans were advised to prepare for colder temperatures and scattered showers expected to affect several parts of the country during the week.

Source: Briefly News