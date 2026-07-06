A young man from Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape filmed his final day at Clicks, dropping off his uniform and saying goodbye to colleagues

Ntando Femele shared the emotional vlog on Instagram, expressing deep gratitude for the opportunity Clicks gave him

Viewers were moved by his humility and warm spirit, flooding his comments with well wishes for his next chapter

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A young retail worker from the Eastern Cape has touched thousands of hearts with his wholesome final-day video. Image: @ntando_femele

Source: Instagram

A Graaff-Reinet young man turned his last day at work into a moment that touched hearts across South Africa. On 5 June 2026, Ntando Femele posted a vlog to Instagram documenting the end of his time at Clicks, and the response from viewers was overwhelming. Ntando made the rounds at his branch, handing back his uniform and taking the time to say a proper goodbye to each member of staff. He did not slip out quietly.

A farewell rooted in humility

The young man, Instagram user @ntando_femele, acknowledged everyone he had worked alongside, and the warmth in those farewells was clear throughout the video. He noted in his caption that he joined the company with little knowledge and was leaving having learnt much from everyone. Ntando's gratitude was genuine, and that is exactly what resonated with people watching.

Watch his last day at Clicks in the Instagram video below:

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Mzansi wishes Ntando well

South Africans in the comments on Ntando Femele's Instagram post had plenty of love to share:

User @thandekam72 wrote:

"Good luck on your new journey 🌟"

@ntombikambule87 shared:

"A grateful heart fosters abundance, son. May your cup runneth over 🍊."

@landon.hector.7 said:

"Good luck on your new journey, Ntando, all the best."

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Source: Briefly News