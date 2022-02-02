A recent study revealed that men wearing blue surgical masks appear more attractive to women

The research was conducted at the Cardiff University in February last year after masks became mandatory in the UK

Dr Michael Lewis said the findings show that the pandemic has changed our psychology in how we perceive the wearers of masks

Online users were left in hysterics of laughter after learning that new research has found face masks, particularly the blue surgical type, make men more attractive to women.

Face masks have played a vital role in assisting personal protection and to control the rapid spread of the Covid19 virus. However, it appears that the protective has also made people appear more good-looking.

According to a team of experts at Cardiff University has found that wearing a mask, in particular a blue medical mask, increases your facial attractiveness.

This could be because "we're used to healthcare workers wearing blue masks and now we associate these with people in caring or medical professions," says Dr Michael Lewis of Cardiff University as reported by Sky News.

His research was conducted in February last year, seven months after masks became mandatory in the UK.

Khaya FM also reported that the women were asked to rate the attractiveness of a man on a scale of 1-10 with the below given 4 options namely: No mask, book covering the face where the mask would've been, a cloth mask and a blue surgical mask.

The majority picked the picture of the man wearing the blue surgical mask as the most attractive.

"The current research shows the pandemic has changed our psychology in how we perceive the wearers of masks," Dr Lewis explained.

The university now plans to conduct the same survey with women’s faces.

Online users could not help but poke fun at the UK study. Check out their comments below:

Brett Khamal Glass said:

“I suddenly am convinced that mask wearing should be mandatory.”

Shabnum Ameer write:

“Ok...who's the researchers??? Names pls!”

Thembalethu Snr commented:

“Oh a brother better go get a whole box of them.”

Hana Kabat replied:

“Matthew Eaton explains how we started dating in a pandemic.”

Corrine Proimos said:

“Do people even get paid to do such stupid research? Aren’t there more important things to research on?”

