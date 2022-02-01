Someone was seen selling aeroplane tyres for R150 and it left many laughing at the utter ignorance

Facebook page SA Long distance Truckers shared the questionable post, implying the tyres had to have been stolen

The people of Mzansi couldn’t agree more, there is definitely an aeroplane out there sitting on bricks

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

People have become rather brazen when it comes to selling stolen goods online. Seeing aeroplane tyres going for R150, how could you not think there is a plane sitting somewhere on bricks?!

There is no way that aeroplane tyres go for R150, people are certain these were stolen. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The looting that wrecked parts on Mzansi in 2021 proved that people have no skaam and will sell you a stolen TV without even denying it.

Widely followed Facebook page SA Long distance Truckers shared a screenshot showing a post where someone was selling aeroplane tyres for a very affordable R150.

“I wonder where's the plane standing on bricks...”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Social media users have their sarcastic say over the questionable post

Yup, those are definitely stolen, lol. Peeps were right there with the admin of the page and started searching for the plane on tyres themselves.

Peeps took to the comment section to discuss the entertainment that some of these people in SA provide with their skulduggery.

Take a look at some of the comments

Jean Erasmus said:

“R150??? I genuinely don’t think he has any idea what those wheels really cost...”

Gypsy King Awae Awae said:

“Pilots are suffering, their aeroplane is on bricks now ”

Sha Un said:

“Polo, Quantum and side tipper drivers here is a chance for you to fly on the road, unstoppable.”

Chantay Mbali Dlamini said:

“South Africa is a movie honestly...”

Bobby Bobman said:

“Y'all gotta be kidding... Y'all just got to be kidding me... Right?”

“I’m enjoying this”: Mzansi reacts to hilarious videos, locals imitate WWE stars

In other laugh-inducing news, Briefly News previously reported that South Africans are creative people in nature and that comes to the fore in a viral video where two guys are seen playing a game of wrestling.

The video is nicely captured and shows a story where the two creative guys erected a beautiful stage mimicking that of World Wrestling Entertainment also knowns as Smackdown.

As posted by @KulaniCool on Twitter, the clip is collecting funny reactions and Briefly News headed to the comments section to pick up a few remarks. The guys really planned their thing and as one comes to enter the stage, there’s some fire that’s seen burning on the floor of the stage.

Source: Briefly News