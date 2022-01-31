A video of a group of women being chased by a pack of angry dogs is doing the rounds on social media

While the video may show a man saving one of the women from a dog, online users think he planted the dogs there to get away with kidnapping

Kidnapping remains a serious crime throughout the world with criminals discovering new ways to target victims

Video of a group of young women being chase by dogs online was shared online recently and several online users are not convinced it was by chance.

The viral video was posted on TikTok by user @t00thless69 and has over 21.9M views.

In the clip a man is seen peering into the window of a stationary vehicle as he speaks to the driver. Shortly a group of girls run out of a building as they are chased by vicious dogs. The man grabs one of the girls in an effort to protect her from one of the dogs. He then shoves her into the vehicle’s window before he jumps on top of the car the get away from the dog.

While it is not clear what exactly transpired leading up to the ordeal, online users seem to think the entire incident was a set up and that the man and the driver were in cahoots to capture and kidnap the girls.

The crime of kidnapping remains a serious concern throughout the world, with criminals discovering new ways to target victims.

A crime intelligence report has revealed that kidnappings in South Africa rose by 60% last year and were compounded by allegations that members of the SA Police Service (SAPS) and private security companies were involved. It also revealed that neither the rich nor the poor were safe on the streets, City Press reported.

The video attracted various comments from viewers:

Ari Monroe said:

“Plot twist: the dogs work for him to help him kidnap.”

ayaliah trossi reacted:

“That’s funny and it lowkey looks like he tryna kidnap her.”

giati I ellada ine gineka write:

“And that's how I met your mother.”

Jesus Geovanni Escam commented:

“Looks like he’s taking her home.”

user586524235264 reacted:

“The car saved all of them.”

Nesta Heaps said:

“Plot twist: the dogs were trained, guy kidnapped her.”

