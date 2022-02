A lady who thought her relationship with a man she met in 2020 would not work out has become his wife

Quoting her earlier post where she said nothing would come out of it, the lady said she eventually married him

Many people took to her comment section to wish her new home well as some funnily took note of what she may have done right

A lady with the Twitter handle @Eformah has gone on Twitter in an interesting move to tell people she is married.

In 2020, the lady made a tweet talking about a Catholic guy she just started talking to. Despite saying that she is feeling his vibe, she believed the relationship would not go well.

Many people wish the couple well. Photo source: @Eformah

Ended in marriage

About two years after, the lady quoted her earlier tweet with a video and captioned it:

"Well I married him. He is my husband."

Many people took to her comment section to congratulate her as some believed that saying the opposite of what she got must have helped her.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video had over 47,000 likes with hundreds of comments. Below are some of the reactions:

@iamdivaPAT said:

"It ended in tears of joy, and I love it for y’all. Congratulations. Omo, I’d love to start talking to an Anambra man who is Catholic also."

@Judieberry said:

"Things I love to see, may God keep the both of you in the same love that brought you two together."

@JuanitaChisom said:

"Okay lemme take notes. ….Igbo men in Abuja that are Catholic..."

@OmolayoGade said:

"Who said marriages don't end in tears?"

@The_nabla said:

"Aged well, congratulations."

Lady marries man 1 year after meeting, narrates how she got her lover

In more news about happy endings, Briefly News recently reported that a young lady with the Twitter name Mesagan Eyitope O’funmilade has gone online to share her love story.

In a post on Tuesday, February 8, the lady revealed that she took the bold step and slid into her man’s DM to say 'hi' after she noticed his friendly comment on her post. The man started planning their wedding after the conversation.

When the man saw her message, he was scared she was in his inbox to drag him. The man opened up to her that he had always noticed her.

