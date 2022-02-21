Online user @Stinga_Bear took to social media to share a photo of a churchgoer dressed in rather trendy fashion

A photo of a grown woman shows her dressed in what appears to be Zion Christian Church uniform and a pair of Nike Airforce sneakers

Many South African online users have reacted with humour and witty comments to the Twitter post

A local aunty’s trendy church outfit left peeps both impressed and in bellyaches from laughter. Online user @Stinga_Bear took to Twitter to share a photo of a woman dressed in what looks like a Zion Christian Church uniform and a pair of Nike Airforce sneakers with label socks.

A local aunty’s trendy church out left peeps both impressed and in belly aches from laughter. Image: @Stinga_Bear / Twitter

The user captioned the post:

"Thimomo and sh*t."

South African social media users, including fast-food giant Nando’s SA, could not help but poke fun at the photo by using urban slang to describe the outfit and the pictured churchgoer.

@NandosSA replied:

“Thimomo streetwear SS22.”

@PabloMonarch commented:

"Yo Dlamini dawg, spin in your lane"

@Inenekazi1 wrote:

“I tried going there once started spinning next thing I knew I was on the floor, by the time I woke up someone had stolen my shoes.”

@Thabiso_khem reacted:

“Kreste ke morena no cap.”

@VincentMaphopha commented:

"Church is temporary, drip is forever."

@gqwarusb said:

“Yoh J, cava the kicks bra this that splaaa.”

Male pastor wears high heels during church services

In another story about a servant of God dressed in an unconventional outfit, Briefly News previously reported that high heels are a woman shoe type with heels raised high off the ground, but a male pastor would argue otherwise.

The pastor whose identity is still unknown as of the time of making this report has become an internet sensation after photos from his church services were shared on social media.

In what has come as a surprise to many people, the male pastor rocks high heels proudly and seems to have more than two of the shoe type as emerging photos indicated.

Like something he has become used to, the heels-wearing man is seen in one of the snaps interacting comfortably with a woman who appeared to be of need.

