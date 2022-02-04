Photos of a male pastor who is accustomed to wearing high heels in the church have caused a commotion on the internet

The unidentified pastor is seen in one of the photos ministering on a lectern in his feminine footwear

Many people have wondered what may have inspired the man's fashion sense, while others found it weird

High heels is a woman shoe type with heels raised high off the ground, but a male pastor would argue otherwise.

The pastor whose identity is still unknown as of the time of making this report has become an internet sensation after photos from his church services were shared on social media.

Pastor in high heels Image: Screengrabs from video shared by @gossipimilltv

Source: Instagram

His church members seem comfortable with his choice of footwear

In what has come as a surprise to many people, the male pastor rocks high heels proudly and seems to have more than two of the shoe type as emerging photos indicated.

Like something he has become used to, the heels-wearing man is seen in one of the snaps interacting comfortably with a woman who appeared to be of need.

Netizens noted that his church members seemed to be comfortable with his footwear choice, a conclusion arrived at from photos that were shared online.

See photos below:

Nigerians react

@chidinmaaaah__ said:

"He Dey do the work of both mummy G.O and daddy G.O for the church."

@gifted_goldnation thought:

"He also wish to be popular by wearing high heel abeg."

@mizzymarleythe2kguy remarked:

"Na there him power Dey try find out or make he get ment probs."

@wealth8931 opined:

"Lucifer in altar not all men of so called pastor should allow to lead hands on head who has ear let him hear."

@bigchieff stated:

"Members go still say our daddy is so funny he likes to wear women things."

Source: Briefly News