There is nothing cuter than a sassy princess with a big heart. Briefly News has had the pleasure of reporting on some of the most adorable moments little girls had the people of Mzansi swooning.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Some little girls have warmed hearts on social media and left lasting memories with their cuteness. Image: TikTok / @annah_ntwana

Source: UGC

While it is cute to see a little boy push their toy car and ‘roar’ like a dinosaur… nothing really beats a big old bow and a cheeky little doll smile, right?

Here are just four stories that had the people of South Africa shedding tears, having a chuckle and holding their ovaries back, lol. Enjoy!

Sweet girl saying “hi baby girl” to her mom in video has Mzansi hearts melting by her undeniable cuteness

An adorable little girl knows just how to charm her mommy, and Twitter users who watched the clip can agree that the cute toddler has her mom wrapped around her tiny little fingers.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

In the video posted by @miiriya1 on Twitter, the happy girl first said, "hi, mommy," and the mum responded by saying, "hey, baby girl."

A total heart smelter!

Heartwarming video of a little girl helping her baby brother leaves internet all warm and fuzzy

A video of a little girl being a good sis to her baby brother went viral on TikTok. The toddlers' heartwarming display of affection resonated with a lot of Netizens.

Her love for her baby brother is definitely on full display. Captured with the sweet kisses, playing around and endless hugging, one thing is for sure, those kids are being raised with a lot of love.

Video of little girl in cute church uniform wows peeps with moves during worship, Mzansi stans the vibes

A video of an adorable little girl in a cute church uniform wowed peeps. Her moves during worship along with her outfit had people in puddles.

The brief clip starts right in the middle of the action. The churchgoers clap and joyfully sing a song while the young child moves like she's 60 years older than she is. A relationship with God knows no age, amen, baby girl!

SA in their feels at toddler’s adorable apology for spilling treats

Children will weaken you, lol. A woman from KwaZulu-Natal shared a video of the sweetest and kindest apology Mzansi has ever seen.

The cute clip shows the momma giving her baby girl the chance to see what she had done wrong and sincerely apologise for it rather than just saying sorry and moving on when she didn’t even understand what had happened.

This is a parenting tip worth clapping for.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News