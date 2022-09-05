A cute toddler overheard her mama saying something to her which made her feel happy and thought that she should return the favour by greeting her mom the exact same way

In the Twitter video, the sweet little girl can be heard repeatedly saying "hi baby girl" to her loving mommy

Social media users who viewed the clip said that they adored the tiny tot who made them have baby fever

An adorable little girl knows just how to charm her mommy, and Twitter users who watched the clip can agree that the cute toddler has her mom wrapped around her tiny little fingers.

A cute tiny tot welcomed her mommy back home in the best way she knew how. Image: @miiriya1/Twitter

Source: Twitter

In the video posted by @miiriya1 on Twitter, the happy girl first said, "hi, mommy," and the mum responded by saying, "hey, baby girl."

The sweet girl then repeats her mother's words and says, "hey baby girl", back to her mom over and over, making her absolutely giddy.

The mother can be heard giggling and totally smitten by her adorable girl dressed in a yellow polka dot dress.

The clip of the young one didn't just charm her mom but also social media viewers who saw the clip. While some expressed that the video made them feel warm and fuzzy, others complained that the video of the darling girl was cuteness overload that had them uncontrollably shedding tears of joy.

Check out some of the comments from the clip:

@LolaMonareng replied:

"Storks deliver such adorable baby girls."

@Sherrowmangelo wrote:

" My ovaries."

@chiiogbu said:

"If I get pregnant, it’s your fault."

@Dharghan_ commented:

"Awwww, thanks for sharing. So adorable."

@blackgirlpr shared:

"I love her. "

@deeporter_white said:

"She can't be any more adorable."

