A young teacher shared how being undermined and disrespected has been one of his biggest challenges in the classroom

His experience highlighted the extra pressure that comes with trying to earn respect while still doing the job effectively

Mzansi supported him, with many people sharing similar experiences and encouraging him to keep going, while others pointed out that young teachers often face unfair judgment

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Being a teacher is already demanding, but for younger educators, there’s an added layer that people don’t always talk about. One teacher shared his reality, and it quickly got people paying attention, not just because of what he said, but because of how relatable it felt.

The picture on the left showed Ntlantla siting in class. Image: @ntlantla131

Source: TikTok

TikTok user @ntlantla131 posted a video on 27 March 2026 in the North West, opening up about what it’s really like being a young teacher, and it clearly struck a nerve. He spoke about how often he gets undermined and disrespected, simply because of his age. Despite that, he continues to show up and do his job, which many people found admirable.

He shared that one of the biggest challenges is trying to command respect in a space where learners sometimes don’t take him seriously. Being young in a position of authority comes with its own pressures, especially when expectations are high. Still, he made it clear that he does not let that stop him from putting in the work.

Respect struggles faced by young educators

User @ntlantla131 said despite all this, his learners are performing well, with many achieving marks above 80%. That added another layer to the conversation, showing that despite the challenges, he is clearly doing something right in the classroom.

Mzansi came through with support, with many saying they understand exactly what he’s going through. Some shared their own experiences in teaching, while others praised him for staying committed despite the lack of respect. The conversation turned into encouragement, with people reminding him that his impact goes beyond what he sees daily.

The screenshot on the left showed the young teacher opening up about the struggles he faces. Image: @ntlantla131

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what netizens said

Aubreysefolo wrote:

“Your results may be flagged for investigation...Not all learners can achieve a distinction in mathematics even if you're a master of mathematics.”

M commented:

“First year teaching, my learners got level 7's. My beloved HOD said, 'How level 7's?, kuzoba ngathi thina asisebenzi moss'. He told me to fetch all the scripts to be moderated. 😂”

10 000 others wrote:

“There are supposed to be names of ppl there, not a single person.”

Letta said:

“Congratulations, and it’s grade 10 math! You’re laying a GREAT FOUNDATION, don’t agree when they ask you to teach matrics. 😭✋🏾”

Theyhatedantè commented:

“Mr I remember you, I was doing grade 10 back in 2023 when you did your practicals in my previous high school… You made me love Life Sciences… I spread the vibe to my new friends at Life Sciences, and it was one of my fave subjects. 🤏🏼🤏🏼”

ThembiSbusiso Zungu said:

“8 years of teaching then year 3, they said vele isifundo same… I am always the only content subject teacher, eskoleni othola district awards.”

Constavatious Glamazzonnne wrote:

“Is this my sign to pursue education? 😭”

BIG K commented:

“Who is undermining and disrespecting the greatest maths teacher in the world?”

Becoming The Real Demazane wrote:

“Character development king… Do your best, do it tired, do it crying, but don't give up on the goal… That undermining… that disrespect has everything to do with jealousy and fear!! You from Bokone Bophirima, nothing will defeat you, NHLANHLA, NOTHING! ♥️😁”

Kele commented:

“My learners think it’s AI o only has distinctions. 😭”

Ore wrote:

“Proud of you, stranger. ☺️ As I pick up all the inspiration for my practicals.”

Tiisetjo Kwakwa said:

“'You give learners answers' I’m a grade 10 PHSC, grade 11 and grade 12 maths educator. I relate very much to being undermined, and my results spoke for me. We are winning young educators. 🥳❤️”

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Source: Briefly News