“I Knew She Was Setting a Trend”: Teacher in Red Pants Sparks Nationwide Zep Challenge, SA Moved
- A teacher from Gqeberha became a nationwide topic after her remixed version of the Zep dance challenge caught the attention of many viewers
- The high school teacher and her colleagues showed off their talent to the Amapiano song in the school corridors, and the post was shared on Instagram
- Social media users flooded the comments section, saying that after seeing the educator's dance moves, they knew she had started a new trend
What began as a playful start to the last week of the school's first term at Andrew Rabie High School in the Eastern Cape turned into a viral moment for one teacher.
The school teacher, Instagram user @ig.shane_heynes, who shared the original video, posted another clip of teachers and learners doing the ‘red trousers teacher's’ dance move, after she went viral. This was shared on the app on 25 March 2026, where it quickly gained traction and garnered comments from viewers who anticipated the educator's viral fame.
The new follow-up clip started with the 'red trousers teacher's' viral dance moves while in the corridor of the Gqeberha school. Soon after showing her, the clip transitioned to show other students in the sports field, class and corridors all copying the teacher's Zep signature moves, which made her go viral.
The red pants teacher goes viral
Like the now-popular teacher, they all spun around with their hands held high while attempting to master the leg movement. The viral educator's remixed Zep dance challenge, shown in Instagram user @ig.shane_heynes's clip, seemed to have started a new dance trend in Mzansi, as many people seemed to like the
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Watch the Instagram reel below:
SA loves the teacher in red pants
The clip went viral, gaining massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were greatly entertained. Many viewers said that after seeing the original video of the teacher dancing, they knew that she was setting a trend. Some called her Zep's dance move iconic, saying they loved her even while not knowing her. One user noted that the teacher might have started a new South African dance trend with her remixed version, even without her realising that. Others called her the life of the party.
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User @thantaswajndube commented:
"I knew it! Red pants teacher's Zep is iconic🙌❤️."
User @lesley.larem shared:
"Love this teacher, and I don’t even know her 👏🔥."
User @o_mzimane commented:
"She made South Africa's next dance challenge 🔥😭 by mistake."
User @thankgod4thabo said:
"Knew she was setting a trend😂."
User @pulengmotswafrika added:
"She’s the life of the party😂."
User @lusandamashua shared:
"When I saw red pants in that other video, I knew she was the moment 🤣."
User @siviwemambu said:
"She deserves her flowers 😂❤️."
3 Briefly News articles about teachers
- A beloved South African teacher from Rand Park High School in Johannesburg was given a hero’s farewell as he prepared for retirement after years of dedicated service.
- A local school shared a heartwarming post about the duties teachers find themselves doing for their learners without signing up for them, which included helping them with transportation home and being randomly requested for R2.
- A young teacher shared her cheerful and fun way of teaching her primary school pupils about the weather, impressing many viewers.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za