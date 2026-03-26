A teacher from Gqeberha became a nationwide topic after her remixed version of the Zep dance challenge caught the attention of many viewers

The high school teacher and her colleagues showed off their talent to the Amapiano song in the school corridors, and the post was shared on Instagram

Social media users flooded the comments section, saying that after seeing the educator's dance moves, they knew she had started a new trend

A high school teacher captured the heart of the nation with her energetic Zep dance moves. Image: @ig.shane_heynes

Source: Instagram

What began as a playful start to the last week of the school's first term at Andrew Rabie High School in the Eastern Cape turned into a viral moment for one teacher.

The school teacher, Instagram user @ig.shane_heynes, who shared the original video, posted another clip of teachers and learners doing the ‘red trousers teacher's’ dance move, after she went viral. This was shared on the app on 25 March 2026, where it quickly gained traction and garnered comments from viewers who anticipated the educator's viral fame.

The new follow-up clip started with the 'red trousers teacher's' viral dance moves while in the corridor of the Gqeberha school. Soon after showing her, the clip transitioned to show other students in the sports field, class and corridors all copying the teacher's Zep signature moves, which made her go viral.

The red pants teacher goes viral

Like the now-popular teacher, they all spun around with their hands held high while attempting to master the leg movement. The viral educator's remixed Zep dance challenge, shown in Instagram user @ig.shane_heynes's clip, seemed to have started a new dance trend in Mzansi, as many people seemed to like the

Watch the Instagram reel below:

SA loves the teacher in red pants

The clip went viral, gaining massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were greatly entertained. Many viewers said that after seeing the original video of the teacher dancing, they knew that she was setting a trend. Some called her Zep's dance move iconic, saying they loved her even while not knowing her. One user noted that the teacher might have started a new South African dance trend with her remixed version, even without her realising that. Others called her the life of the party.

A teacher shared the follow-up clip, showing learners at school mimicking the teacher’s iconic spin. Image: @ig.shane_heynes

Source: Instagram

User @thantaswajndube commented:

"I knew it! Red pants teacher's Zep is iconic🙌❤️."

User @lesley.larem shared:

"Love this teacher, and I don’t even know her 👏🔥."

User @o_mzimane commented:

"She made South Africa's next dance challenge 🔥😭 by mistake."

User @thankgod4thabo said:

"Knew she was setting a trend😂."

User @pulengmotswafrika added:

"She’s the life of the party😂."

User @lusandamashua shared:

"When I saw red pants in that other video, I knew she was the moment 🤣."

User @siviwemambu said:

"She deserves her flowers 😂❤️."

3 Briefly News articles about teachers

A beloved South African teacher from Rand Park High School in Johannesburg was given a hero’s farewell as he prepared for retirement after years of dedicated service.

A local school shared a heartwarming post about the duties teachers find themselves doing for their learners without signing up for them, which included helping them with transportation home and being randomly requested for R2.

A young teacher shared her cheerful and fun way of teaching her primary school pupils about the weather, impressing many viewers.

Source: Briefly News