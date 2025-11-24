A South African woman shared her frustration over how a US official addressed President Ramaphosa

Viewers connected with UK Thanos’ firm tone, appreciating the way she explained the unfolding diplomatic moment in a relatable and direct manner

The clip sparked discussions about respect, timing, and global politics, leaving many South Africans feeling seen

South Africans felt that the video captured their frustrations while giving an unapologetic response to the comments aimed at President Ramaphosa.

A famous TikToker @ukthanos posted the video on 23 November 2025, responding directly to comments made by US Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who had said that President Cyril Ramaphosa was running his mouth after he criticised the US for changing its mind about attending the G20 Summit. The clip, recorded in the UK but aimed squarely at the political exchange happening around the G20 hosted in South Africa in late November 2025, quickly gained traction. UK Thanos, known for her blunt delivery, called out what she described as disrespect and a lack of morals in the way Ramaphosa was spoken about. Her video came shortly after Leavitt doubled down on her statement in a briefing reacting to Ramaphosa’s comments on the sudden US U-turn after Donald Trump initially committed to a boycott of the summit.

In her reaction, UK Thanos explained why she felt the tone used toward a sitting president was out of line, especially in the context of global diplomacy, where leaders usually maintain a certain level of restraint. She also pointed out the timing of the controversy, with world leaders arriving in South Africa while the US moved from a firm boycott to a late confirmation. This added more tension to an already heated exchange, as Ramaphosa had openly questioned why the US was shifting its stance only days before the summit. Her video broke down the events in a way that everyday viewers could follow, making the broader political moment feel personal and relatable.

Online commentary sparks SA–US debate

Within less than a day, the video went viral, pulling in strong engagement from South Africans who felt the creator had echoed what many were thinking. The conversation in the comments section showed how quickly South Africans rally when their president is disrespected on an international stage, with users discussing the political timing and the tone used by the US. People also appreciated that UK Thanos delivered her message with clarity, bringing international awareness to the exchange and framing it in a straightforward way that resonated with viewers at home.

Reactions continued pouring in as South Africans expressed appreciation for someone outside the country defending Ramaphosa in such a direct manner. Many said the video captured their frustration with international officials speaking down to African leaders, while others added humour about how the internet always finds its own defenders. Overall, the sentiment was that her message hit the right nerve at the right moment and reflected how many locals felt about the incident.

A firm political commentary clip showed UK Thanos addressing the Ramaphosa–Leavitt exchange with confidence and clarity. Image: @ukthanos

Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzansi had to say

Faith wrote:

“No one disrespects Cupcake except for us.”

Khanya_m commented:

“Caroline is married to a man old enough to be her dad; that’s why she doesn’t see Ramaphosa as an elder.”

KRB wrote:

“Carrot Cake should respect our Cupcake.”

Thandeka Sompane commented:

“I have the same hairstyle as your President, yho, that finished me.”

Caroo wrote:

“What a bad day to be named Caroline.”

Chante Bezuidenhout commented:

“Girl, the hairstyle took me out.”

Queen Tusher wrote:

“Ayivalwe, the spokesperson has spoken! Katherine was found shaking.”

Aphelele Ndzimande commented:

“I think that girl needs to call you for an interview. I know you can represent us well.”

