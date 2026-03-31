A chef of the former taxi boss, Jotham Msibi, indicated his willingness to testify before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

Tshepo Molekoa provided evidence in support of Kenny Kunene's attempt to block Julius Malema's defamation court bid

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Molekoa's statements, sharing mixed reactions to the allegations against Malema

The late Jotham Msibi’s chef claims to have information about Julius Malema and wants to tell the Madlanga Commission about it. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/ @Mkhize_vela (X)

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – The chef of Jotham Msibi is eager to testify before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry about Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema.

Tshepo Molekoa, who was a chef to the late taxi boss who was also known as Mswazi, indicated that he would give evidence if required to do so.

Molekoa, in an affidavit, described himself as Msibi's right-hand man and caregiver in his last days. Msibi was a powerful South African businessman and leader in the minibus taxi industry, who was also linked to high-profile investigations into organised crime and political corruption. He was also reportedly a member of the ‘Big 5’ cartel.

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Malema has admitted that he knew Msibi as a friend but denied that he visited the late taxi boss’s compound late at night or that he was involved in any criminal or improper conduct.

What does Molekoa want to disclose to the commission?

Speaking through his attorney, Molekoa said he was willing to testify about cash and expensive whisky that Malema allegedly gave to Msibi.

Molekoa disputed Malema's denial that he visited Msibi's heavily guarded compound late at night, saying he had evidence to suggest that the EFF leader paid money to Msibi. According to Molekoa, he witnessed Malema giving Msibi R80,000 in cash and a very expensive bottle of Macallan whisky. He claimed that Malema delivered it in a black Louis Vuitton bag in April 2023.

“The inclusion of the Macallan whisky was a clear, calculated gesture of respect and tribute from [Malema], demonstrating his knowledge of [Msibi's] specific personal preferences and his willingness to offer luxury goods alongside financial payments,” he said.

Tshepo Molekoa's statement forms part of Kenny Kunene's evidence, as he seeks to contest Julius Maleme's defamation case. Image: Nhlanhla Lux Official

Source: Facebook

Molekoa gives evidence as part of Kenny Kunene’s legal bid

Molekoa’s statement forms part of the evidence in support of Patriotic Alliance Deputy President, Kenny Kunene. Kunene is opposing Malema’s urgent bid to sue him for defamation. Kunene claimed that the EFF leader was at the beck and call of Msibi, something Malema did not take kindly to.

During a 19 February 2026 interview with Podcast and Chill with MacG, Kunene said: “Julius would drive at midnight, at 2 o'clock, when that man calls and drive to his (Msibi's) farm."

Malema claimed that any reasonable listener would be left with the impression that his alleged close association with Mswazi meant that he acted immediately on the businessman’s instructions. He also argued that listeners would be left with the belief that he was dishonest and engaged in criminal conduct.

Malema has filed a R1 million defamation lawsuit against the PA Deputy President, but Kunene has maintained that he would not apologise for his comments or retract them.

South Africans respond to Molekoa’s claims

Social media users weighed in on Molekoa’s claims about Malema and the EFF leader’s denial, sharing mixed reactions to it.

@sponge2023 said:

“We are waiting to hear about those midnight visits.”

@llutladi stated:

“The question should be, is it a crime to visit someone at night? Which crime did they plan and commit? Is it a crime to give someone a gift, and which law did he break?”

@CliveSoldin urged:

“Please put the chef in witness protection now. We have had far too many people who come forward with the truth and then are assassinated. Unfortunately, there are too many senior politicians who have links to organised crime. I pray they are all eventually prosecuted.”

@TheGreatKhali95 said about the media:

“You're a bunch of cowards who write nonsense about a man who passed away, but while he was still alive, you said nothing.”

@Bhele1252420 asked about the chef:

“So what? What is he waiting for? You think we are fools and gullible?”

@ctovakare asked:

“Does that fall under the terms of reference for the commission?”

Richard Shibiri refuses to name cartel members

Briefly News also reported that Major General Richard Shibiri confirmed that the late taxi boss, Msibi, was a member of the Big 5 cartel.

The suspended Organised Crime Component Head also would not reveal some of the other members' identities before the Madlanga Commission.

The names were also withheld during previous testimony by police officers before the Commission due to safety reasons.

Source: Briefly News