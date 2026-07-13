A Russian man posted a TikTok video asking isiZulu speakers to weigh in on whether he used the phrase 'Ungakhuluma nam kanjalo' correctly

His Xhosa friend had corrected his phrasing, sparking a debate about which version carried more weight and aggression

IsiZulu speakers flooded the comments with their take, with many saying both versions were correct but carried different tones

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The picture on the left showed the young Russian man vlogging in Zulu. Image: daayemn

Source: Instagram

A Russian man sparked a lively language debate online after posting a TikTok video asking isiZulu speakers to settle a disagreement between him and his Xhosa friend. The man explained that he had used the phrase 'Ungakhuluma nam kanjalo' (meaning: Don't talk to me like that) during what he described as a heated argument, and his friend had stepped in to correct him.

Dani Dayam turned to his followers to find out whether he had said it right, and whether there was any real difference between isiXhosa and isiZulu. The comments section quickly turned into an informal language class, with native speakers offering their interpretations of the phrase and the subtle differences in meaning depending on which version was used.

Watch the Instagram video below:

The great Zulu phrase debate

Many agreed that both versions of the phrase were technically correct, but the tone and weight behind each one told a different story. Some explained that his original phrasing came across as more assertive and aggressive, the kind of thing you say right before things escalate, while the alternative his friend suggested sounded more like a firm but measured response.

Mzansi reacts to the language lesson

South Africans in the comments had a lot to say:

Luke_oceans broke it down:

"The way you said it leans more towards 'Stop talking to me like that', highlighting that it's been a continuous act leading up to your statement. His correction is more of an immediate reaction to unpleasant tone or choice of words, then you would say 'Don't talk to me like that / ungakhulumi nami kanjalo.'"

Simply_sello put it plainly:

"First one is a request appealing for respect and compliance. Second one is a command asserting dominance."

Zithobile_thoh:

"What you said was right. Native speakers would most probably say what your friend said. You are both 100% correct though"

Isnobcreatives:

"They're both correct... But option 1 holds 10Kg weight while the other holds 2kg."

Bantu_boiy:

"Bold of you to make such a statement! We normally reserve such sentences for moments before violence, 😂 but they're both fine."

Traycee_tee:

"Both are correct, 1st version is KZN Zulu and second version is Joburg Zulu."

Siyabongazuma99 said:

"Next time tell them ubogawula ubheke. Now that's a threat to not speak with you disrespectfully lol. Both are correct, and yours is better."

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Source: Briefly News