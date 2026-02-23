A KwaZulu-Natal man unpacked one of South Africa’s most complex languages in a short lesson that quickly caught global attention online

A KwaZulu-Natal man captured Mzansi’s attention after breaking down the complex click sounds of isiZulu in a masterclass that left social media users stunned.

Sakhile Dube taught Instagram users how to use click sounds in the IsiZulu language. Images: @legacyofwisdom

Source: Instagram

Sakhile Dube from Safari and Surf in St Lucia shared a detailed explanation of how the language works. The clip was posted on Instagram by @legacyofwisdom on 18 February 2026.

Dube used his deep, resonant voice to explain why isiZulu, one of South Africa’s 12 official languages, sounds challenging to many. He focused on the three primary click consonants represented by the letters c, q and x. He showed how each is formed and why mastering them requires precision.

A language built on rhythm and precision

IsiZulu belongs to the Nguni language group, alongside isiXhosa, isiNdebele and siSwati. It is spoken by millions across South Africa and is the country’s most widely spoken home language.

It is often described as phonologically rich because of its click consonants and use of nasal and aspirated sounds.

The dental click, written as “c”, sounds like the sharp “tsk” of disapproval. The “q” click is deeper and made by placing the tongue against the roof of the mouth before releasing it with force. The “x” click comes from the side of the tongue, and it produces a lateral sound.

Clicks in isiZulu are believed to have historical links to Khoisan languages, which are known for their extensive click systems. Over time, these sounds became fully integrated into Nguni languages. Today, they form part of everyday speech, from greetings to praise poetry.

Watch the Instagram video here:

Social media users hang onto every word

Mzansi and beyond reacted to the master class with admiration and curiosity. Many Instagram users were impressed by his storyteller-like voice.

@tommy_paper commented:

“Once you hear it, every other language isn't as interesting.”

@n.rndst wrote:

“This gentleman perfectly explains his extraordinarily complex language, one that most Westerners would struggle to learn properly.❤️”

@danc12491 said:

“So who is also sitting here trying to mimic the sounds?”

@climate_knowledge_galore noted:

“It's amazing, but now I'm really interested in how it sounds whispered.🤔”

@kai_sanna

“What a good teacher! This made clicking seem so much easier.”

Sakhile Dube during the online masterclass.

Source: Instagram

