Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was a freedom fighter, a revolutionary, the wife of former president, Nelson Mandela and much, much more

The strong woman, who passed away in 2018, would have been 86 years old on 26 September 2022

In honour of Mam’ Winnie and her legacy, Briefly News looks back on her unique style and some of her iconic fashion looks

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela played a huge role in the liberation of South Africa from the unjust apartheid regime.

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was a South African icon with a unique style. Image: Rajesh Jantilal, Shawn Walker and Bettmann.

Not only was she the wife of late freedom fighter and South Africa’s first democratic president, Tata Nelson Mandela, but the fierce woman was also a staunch revolutionary who mobilised the masses when Madiba was imprisoned.

Mam’ Winnie was a woman who carried herself with poise and style, and her outfits often reflected her multifaceted nature.

From her iconic afro and proud adorning of traditional Xhosa attire, to her revolutionary look, the late freedom fighter’s style is one of the many reasons people remember her today.

Mam’ Winnie passed away in 2018 and would have been 86 years old on 26 September 2022.

In honour of South Africa’s former anti-apartheid activist, Briefly News reflects on her unique style choices that are etched in history.

The "Mother of the Nation" often wore military regalia

Winnie often used her attire to make a statement, to express her African pride, her resistance against the unjust government and her strength as a freedom fighter dedicated to liberation, New Frame wrote. Her clothes sometimes spoke louder than she did, with her military wear a powerful example of her commitment and strength as an activist.

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was a strong woman. Image: Gideon Mendel and William Campbell.

Mam’ Winnie’s afro is incredibly iconic

One of the most well-known images of Mam' Winnie and Madiba together show the pair victoriously holding hands, fists held high on the day Mandela was released from Victor Verster prison in 1990, The Guardian wrote. Throughout her life, the mom-of-two had various hairstyles, but her afro is still one of the most memorable.

Mam' Winnie looked stunning with her afro look. Image: Ulrich Baumgarten, Pool Bouvet/De Keerle and Eric Bouvet.

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was proud of her Xhosa heritage

Winnie was a true Xhosa queen and was often spotted wearing stunning Umbhaco dresses.

Winnie was proud of her Xhosa heritage. Image: Alexander Joe and David Turnley.

She was also often seen proudly rocking a doek even in her younger years, IOL reported. Mam’ Winnie even wore traditional attire to gala events before it became fashionable to do so, City Press wrote.

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela proudly wore her doek. Image: Lily Franey and Dirck Halstead.

The former activist was a stylish grandma

Even as Mam’ Winnie got older, she continued looking incredibly fashionable and well put together. The "Mother of the Nation" truly knew how to exude charisma, charm and beauty, Sowetan LIVE wrote

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela remained beautiful throughout her life. Image: Getty Images.

