A medical doctor posted a video of herself dancing her heart out like she had no cares in the world

The stunning medical practitioner’s TikTok video was viewed over 145 000 times on the platform

Compliments flooded the good doc’s post, with many people commenting that the lovely lady has been blessed with dance skills, brains, and good looks

A fierce medical doctor shook what her momma gave her, dancing her heart out in a video posted online.

Dr Puleng Motsele jived hard. Image: pulengmotsele/TikTok.

In a TikTok clip, the sis showed off her epic jiving skills, with her enthusiastic moves getting a lot of attention.

Puleng Motsele studied for a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery at the University of the Free State and graduated in 2021. The doc’s clip got over 145 000 views.

Here is the beautiful hun’s video:

Compliments flooded Dr Motsele’s post. Here are some of the top reactions from impressed peeps:

Percival Shaba said:

“Let me get my medical aid in order because this has got to be a private hospital.”

User2837868037845 joked:

“I need to consult now.”

Samuellucky4 complimented:

“Unapologetically beautiful lady. My every day and forever crush.”

TJmagoro added:

“Doctor, my doctor, none of your patients are sick, I'm sure.”

Mpho Mogase456 inquired:

“Good moves. Which hospital?”

Peoples wrote:

“This is getting out of hand. Even doctors. But you can see that patients are in for a shock.”

Mak Sethotse teased:

“I feel sick already, doctor.”

