AfriForum Furious with Netflix, Accuses Platform of “Blatant Discrimination”

AfriForum is furious with Netflix's Black Creatives Empowerment Fund and accused the project of blatant discrimination

The fund will help develop black filmmakers and students, however, the recipients have to be black

AfriForum said that the fund ignores individual's financial situations and only focuses on race

PRETORIA - AfriForum is furious with the digital streaming platform, Netflix. The civil rights organisation has said that the Black Creatives Empowerment Fund is blatant discrimination.

The fund was set up to promote the development of black filmmakers through a series of grants totalling R6.1 million.

AfriForum has launched a petition against Netflix's new empowerment fund. Photo credit: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

AfriForum said that the programme excludes students on the basis of race and ignores their financial situations.

The grants will help black independent filmmakers and also help students by offering scholarships towards formal qualifications.

AfriForum said that a rich child of a politician can benefit from the programme as long as they are black while a white child from a poor household is ignored according to TimesLIVE.

AfriForum has launched a petition against the proposed fund. The petition has been called “Netflix, is my subscription too white?” according to The South African.

Source: Briefly.co.za