Steenhuisen Distances Himself from Gareth Cliff Following Racism Scandal

DA leader John Steenhuisen has distanced himself from the racism scandal revolving around Gareth Cliff

Cliff had told community activist Mudzuli Rakhivhane that her personal experiences of racism are unimportant

There has been a massive fallout as a result with a social media backlash and Nando's pulled its sponsorship

CAPE TOWN - DA leader John Steenhuisen has distanced himself from the racism scandal Gareth Cliff is currently embroiled in.

Steenhuisen was part of a discussion with community activist Mudzuli Rakhivhane on Cliff's Burning Platform show.

DA leader John Steenhuisen has distanced himself from Gareth Cliff's racism row. Photo credit: @John Steenhuisen, @The Squad Creative Events

Rakhivhane recounted an experience of racism when Cliff told her that personal experiences are anecdotal and therefore invalid.

This resulted in a massive backlash on social media, Nando's pulled their sponsorship of the show as a result.

Steenhuisen has been accused of sympathising with Cliff, claiming that his body language made it appear that he agreed with the former radio DJ according to EWN

The Business Day reported that some believed that he was smirking during the exchange between Cliff and Rakhivhane. He rejected this and said that people's facial expressions cannot be policed.

